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Liverpool provide new Salah injury update

29 April 2026 30 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In a short but positive-sounding update issued on Wednesday evening, Liverpool revealed the extent of the muscle injury that forced Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) off in Gameweek 34.

The Reds confirmed that the Egyptian “is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season”.

The issue is relatively “minor” in nature, so Salah should get a fitting on-field send-off before his summer departure.

Arne Slot will face the media at 9am BST on Friday, so we may get more on the Liverpool no.11 at that point.

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30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    1-1 game on…

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  2. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Who to sign out of;

    a) Gross
    b) Okafor
    c) Tavenier
    d) Other (already have Bruno, Semenyo, Wilson, Dango)

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  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Arsenal living a charmed life

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  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Here comes Saka do absolutely nothing.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Limping yet?

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  5. Scalper
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Question:

    Would you take a -4 to ensure a full bench for BB chip?

    I have timber, but thinking of taking hit for Saliba this GW.

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes why not

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes, Timber unlikely to play this gw so make the transfer and stick with Saliba

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  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Someone is such a duckhead.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      *Simeone (and Donald)

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  7. Moon Dog
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      "Clear & obvious" error rule went out the window for that one I guess...

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    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Saka and Eze not passing the eye test. Will stay clear of Arsenal attackers

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    • Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Rice doing anything?

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      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Been incredible

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        1. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Hope he also steps up for the final four PL matches

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      2. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Hasnt been doing fantasy points since I got him in

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    • lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Bench one -

      A Rogers
      B Stach

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      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        B

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    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Save FT?

      Darlow
      Justin Gabriel Nico
      Palmer Bruno Tavernier Semenyo
      DCL Welbeck Haaland

      Bench: Verbruggen Senesi Van Hecke Scott

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      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        5.3m ITB and 2 FTs

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      2. PGR
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yes, looks like an easy save to me

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        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Cheers

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    • PGR
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Senesi to Gabriel or roll FT?
      If rolling transfer, I will have to start Senesi this GW

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      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I think so. He’s a rank killer

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Difficulty sorting order is broken in the fixture ticker now the doubles have been added.

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    • Tmel
      • 15 Years
      51 mins ago

      How would you rank the following for the rest of the season?

      1) Taty
      2) Osula
      3) Wood
      4) Igor Jesus

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    • Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Based on this evenings performance is Rice a Buy, Sell or Hold for FUL this weekend?

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    • GE
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      1) Hill/Senesi -> Gabriel
      2) Save

      (1FT, 4.5 itb)

      Darlow (Verbruggen)
      O’Reilly/Struijk/Senesi (Hill, Van Hecke)
      Bruno/Palmer/Semenyo/Tavernier (Hinselwood)
      Haaland/Pedro/DCL

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    • TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Plan to BB 35. But have Bijol who is a doubt. 2FT 0,2m in bank.

      A. Roll and hope he plays
      B. Use a transfer on Rodon/Justin/Diouf/Spence

      Thanks

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    • MShalkz
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assuming this is a relatively easy roll. Have 1FT and looking to take the risk get 2 Palace players in GW36:

      Kelleher (Dubravka)
      Gabriel, Hill, O'Reilly (Van Hecke, Thiaw)
      Bruno, Palmer, Rogers, Cherki (Wilson)
      J Pedro, Haaland, Thiago

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