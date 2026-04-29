Liverpool provide new Salah injury update

In a short but positive-sounding update issued on Wednesday evening, Liverpool revealed the extent of the muscle injury that forced Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) off in Gameweek 34.

The Reds confirmed that the Egyptian “is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season”.

The issue is relatively “minor” in nature, so Salah should get a fitting on-field send-off before his summer departure.

Arne Slot will face the media at 9am BST on Friday, so we may get more on the Liverpool no.11 at that point.