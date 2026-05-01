Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 35

1 May 2026 37 comments
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I’ve spent the week with a friend whose second language could be English or French – my execrable grasp of the latter prevents me from assessing which is third – who describes nearly everything from the quotidian to the unfathomable as ‘chaos’. Day at work, string theory, the price of eggs, all chaos. It’s an endearing trait and one that, given the timing of our visit, has lent even more weight to my suspicion that life really does revolve around FPL.

Chaos shouldered its way into this space in Gameweek 33, and since then, I can scarcely read a paragraph without stumbling over the word. Double Gameweek chaos in Fantasy, managerial chaos in the top flight, chaos in Lateriser’s weekly musings, among others in these pages; splattered all over the dreaded Real Life, avoiding the chaos of which only increases Fantasy’s gravitational pull.

It was glorious chaos on here. That agonising wait, then suddenly: strategy! Anyone with chips left played one, or didn’t, or played two in a row or planned to, or didn’t, and nearly all of us agonised over all of this planning; all of this while waiting for the cup postponements to officially slot into doubles.

Some years, I’ve not been disappointed to see Gameweek 38 come and go. A lacklustre season or actual summer plans, you know how it goes. This year, the chaos and I are one. I’m plugged in like a dusty sci-fi tale and I need to push this thing to Gameweek 40, just to see what’s on the next level. If my benching headache brings me crashing back to reality in a few days’ time, I can always take comfort in avoiding some cybernetic misfortune.

If your tinkering is any kind of chaos this week, I hope it’s good chaos. Good luck, and try not to get carried away.

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37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bijol starts after all. Definitely hauling on my bench after me putting him in and out of the XI

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      I went against bringing in Okafor

      Hopefully a Stach special sorts it

      And Burnley aren't rejuvenated

      Been a struggle in FPL since January this year

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        I've struggled since day 1 this year.
        Awful season.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sometimes it just doesn't work out.

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  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Leeds team news

    Team to play Burnley: Darlow; Strujk, Rodon, Bijol; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Justin; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

    Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha

    Burnley team news

    Team to play Leeds; Dubravka; Esteve, Ekdal, Humphreys, Walker, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Hartman; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony

    Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Florentino, Pires, Amdouni, Broja, Hannibal

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  3. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Watkins > Welbeck (-4) happened

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  4. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Aaronson on WC.Honestly F**s this game.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Ouch, why?

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    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      lol same here

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        The Yorkshire Evening Post said he was a doubt

        I almost went there on xGI and minutes etc

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        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Don't know why I didn’t consider the benching risk. I read the Yorkshire Evening Post cover to cover… must have missed it

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Didn't you check the predicted line ups?

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        V droll

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          They called the benching. Should always check before confirming transfers.

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            The opposite

            They had Aaronson starting and no Okafor

            The rest of the main picks is correct

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            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Ah yeah, didn't see him with the formation change.

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    4. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why would you call the feds just for an FPL game?

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  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Lets gooo Hail Mary captain Okafor

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Woah, I hope that pays off for you just for having the balls

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Gamble needed...rank is sheeeeiiitte

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nice I went dull and boring with Thiago

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Burnley probably on a new manager bounce though...

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          That's what happened last time according to Neale. Shamone!

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    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Very nice

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    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Very brave!

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  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Great Okafor starts.

    Wanted to do Gordon to him.

    Didn't in the end.

    Hatrick incoming.

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  7. Utopsis
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    I have a bad feeling about not owning Okafor - Stach master provider back in the team too

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  8. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    21 mins ago

    All due respect but I think it's time to retire the Preamble Nouveau.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not the same unless it's Mark?

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah, it fills me with melancholy. 🙁

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          No one can write like Mark. He's a very talented writer on the down low.

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            just now

            On the down low meaning below the waist?

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  9. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Harsh. Decent read tbh

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah it's ok I suppose but it was always going to be very hard to emulate the original.

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  10. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    People having Okafor FOMO. That's what this season has come to.

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    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He's had two decent hauls ffs!

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you buy Munoz or Saliba for the run-in?

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