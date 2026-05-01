The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 35

I’ve spent the week with a friend whose second language could be English or French – my execrable grasp of the latter prevents me from assessing which is third – who describes nearly everything from the quotidian to the unfathomable as ‘chaos’. Day at work, string theory, the price of eggs, all chaos. It’s an endearing trait and one that, given the timing of our visit, has lent even more weight to my suspicion that life really does revolve around FPL.

Chaos shouldered its way into this space in Gameweek 33, and since then, I can scarcely read a paragraph without stumbling over the word. Double Gameweek chaos in Fantasy, managerial chaos in the top flight, chaos in Lateriser’s weekly musings, among others in these pages; splattered all over the dreaded Real Life, avoiding the chaos of which only increases Fantasy’s gravitational pull.

It was glorious chaos on here. That agonising wait, then suddenly: strategy! Anyone with chips left played one, or didn’t, or played two in a row or planned to, or didn’t, and nearly all of us agonised over all of this planning; all of this while waiting for the cup postponements to officially slot into doubles.

Some years, I’ve not been disappointed to see Gameweek 38 come and go. A lacklustre season or actual summer plans, you know how it goes. This year, the chaos and I are one. I’m plugged in like a dusty sci-fi tale and I need to push this thing to Gameweek 40, just to see what’s on the next level. If my benching headache brings me crashing back to reality in a few days’ time, I can always take comfort in avoiding some cybernetic misfortune.

If your tinkering is any kind of chaos this week, I hope it’s good chaos. Good luck, and try not to get carried away.