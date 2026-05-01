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Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 35 Wildcard team reveal: Palace triple-up!

1 May 2026 306 comments
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In his latest article, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shows us his Gameweek 35 Wildcard squad.

Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 2 team reveal: Andersen or Porro? 2

GOALKEEPERS

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

  • David Raya (£6.0m): The Spaniard is my preferred ‘keeper, given Arsenal’s defensive solidity.
  • Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m): I’ll probably only need Verbruggen on the Bench Boost next week, when Brighton and Hove Albion host Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have conceded just three goals in their last five matches.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 12: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 15

  • Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m): A must-have for the run-in, not much else to say.
  • Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m): Another no-brainer selection ahead of Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 36.
  • Crystal Palace options: In my current draft, I’ve tripled up on the Crystal Palace backline, via Daniel Munoz (£5.8m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m). It’s risky but Palace rank fifth for xG conceded since the turn of the year, and they are probably safer than the attackers, given their involvement in Europe. Munoz is the high-upside pick, while Lacroix/Canvot have DefCon potential. Bournemouth aren’t great at defending set-pieces either.

MIDFIELDERS

 

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306 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    I have Raya but don’t want to start him GW36 v Hammers — best backup?

    A. Henderson for DGW
    B. Verbruggen
    C. Other?

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    1. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B - nice fixtures

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  2. Stap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    WC A (exact money)
    Raya Verbruggen
    Gabriel NOR Munoz Lacroix Justin
    Saka Fernandes Rogers Cherki Gross
    DCL Haaland Bowen

    or B (0.8 left)
    Raya Henderson
    Gabriel NOR Munoz Kadioglu Lacroix
    Fernandes Rogers Cherki MGW Eze
    Welbeck Haaland DCL

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  3. Orion
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Help lads please…
    Tavernier to Eze worth a ft? Or Pedro to Thiago? Or just wait and save

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    1. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wait and save

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      1. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Agree

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    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      It’s one of those weeks when transfers should be saved.
      No obvious fixture imo

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  4. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Quick question, who would you rather start

    A. Rayan
    B. Grob

    Raya
    O’Reilly - Gabriel - Hill
    Rayan - Semenyo - Fernandes - Palmer
    Thiago - Haaland (C) - DCL

    Dubravka - Van Hecke - Grob - Cash

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

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    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

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    3. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers lads

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  5. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC plan?

    Donnarumma
    Gabriel Saliba O'Reilly
    Fernandes Rogers Gross Aaronson
    Haaland Thiago DCL

    Henderson | Munoz, Lacroix, H.Wilson

    GW36 BB. 2.5 ITB + 5FTs. Potential to make a few moves like:

    Aaronson > Gordon/Arsenal
    Thiago + DCL > Richarlison/Gyokeres/Watkins/Welbeck

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    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks nice! Whats your thoughts on Eze as a pick?

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      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Just sold him! Kind of an unnecessary risk, given the options in midfield right now. I will consider him again each week, since I have the FTs to play with. Certainly an exciting option though

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    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      just now

      G2G

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  6. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 16 Years
    23 mins ago

    It’s a captain punt kind of GW
    DCL currently, but Palmer v a 100% rotated Forest?

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  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    start
    a. VVD vs Mun
    b. Mukiele vs Wol

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    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Mukiele

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    2. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      just now

      B

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  8. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Benching headache, who would you bench here?

    A. Strujik (BUR)
    B. Hill (CRY)
    C. Palmer (NFO)
    D. Semenyo (eve)
    E. Ampadu (BUR)
    F. Bowen (bre)

    I don't think benching Leeds players at home against Burnley is the play, so struggling to make up my mind

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    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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    2. bigbudgie
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably A/E to avoid the double up

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  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best pick?

    A. Gakpo >> Eze
    B. Xavi >> Sarr
    C. Neither
    D. Both -4

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    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

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    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or go Sarr+Rogers for -4

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    3. bigbudgie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A
      only because I owned Sarr for way too long and he did absolutely nothing, never again

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  10. George James
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play one

    A) KDH

    B) Konsa

    C) Thiaw

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    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        just now

        A

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    2. Super John McGinn-
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thoughts on transfers here, used all chips already

      Darlow
      O’Reilly, Hill, Struijk
      Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Tavernier
      Haaland, JPedro, DCL

      Verbruggen, Senesi, Gross, Van Hecke

      4 FT 1.1 ITB

      A) Senesi > Saliba
      B) Senesi + Palmer > Gabriel + Rice/Eze
      C) Roll
      D) Other.

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      1. bigbudgie
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        B is juicy, gotta be that, Eze or Rice is a coin toss, I've gone Eze - higher ceiling but more risky, yolo, etc

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      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Can you do B with Saka instead of Rice?

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    3. MGD
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      35 best GW to BB? TC36

      Henderson, Tavernier, Richards, Struijk

      Ty

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    4. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      are these aggressive moves good ideas?

      Palmer-->Saka
      Pedro-->Watkins
      Gordon-->Sarr

      squad before changes is:

      Darlow, Verbruggen
      Gabriel, Hill, Van Hecke, O'Reilly, N. Williams
      Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Tavernier, Gordon
      Haaland, Pedro, Welbeck

      have 3 FTs--go big or go home?! thoughts appreciated on whether to make these moves

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      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Like all 3 a lot

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      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sarr is a rotation risk. Prefer Palace defenders.

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    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Play Tavernier or Hill?

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      1. bigbudgie
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hill

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      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Tavernier. Much more fun.

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    6. damiang2233
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play 1 of the below?

      1. Hill (Already playing Truffert)
      2. Pedro
      3. DCL
      4. Palmer

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      1. bigbudgie
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        DCL

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      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        DCL

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      3. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        You must have a good team when you have that bench.

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        1. damiang2233
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Post meant to say bench 1 sorry,

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    7. bigbudgie
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Got the clean sheet sweats

      Gabriel NOR Truffert (Hill, Van Den Hecke)

      Play Brighton or Bournemouth defender basically?

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Truffet easy

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    8. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Palmer to Saka now or wait one week?

      Already have J.Pedro, so Saka prolly has more upside or?

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      1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
          6 mins ago

          I'm gonna wait one week

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          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Worried about Chelsea double up given their form.

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            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 9 Years
              just now

              … and the form of NH

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        • bigbudgie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          only question is Saka's fitness/minutes, still hasn't started a game

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      2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
          17 mins ago

          Start Martinez TOT or Darlow BUR
          Also starting Justin

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          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Darlow

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            1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                just now

                Thabsk

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          2. damiang2233
            • 16 Years
            16 mins ago

            Previous post should have been bench 1 of the below?

            1. Hill (Already playing Truffert)
            2. Pedro
            3. DCL
            4. Palmer

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            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Hill

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            2. bigbudgie
              • 11 Years
              just now

              1

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          3. Denis Tueart on the wing
            • 16 Years
            14 mins ago

            Is Kelleher to Raya worth a -4 hit ?

            My main mini league is tight as I am only 5 points behind !

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            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              If ML Leader has Raya then no.

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              1. Denis Tueart on the wing
                • 16 Years
                just now

                He hasn't, and I reckon he will be playing Darlow for Leeds tonight

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            2. Shteve
              • 16 Years
              7 mins ago

              No

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          4. OptimusBlack
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            Which is better ?
            A- Struijk & Saka
            B- Saliba & Rogers

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            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              I like A more (at least this week). Depends on your other defenders.

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              1. OptimusBlack
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Other defenders are
                Struijk Gabriel O'Reilly (Múnoz lacroix)

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            2. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              B

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          5. Dannyb
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Palmer to Eze worth it?

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          6. The Polymath
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Rogers and/or Watkins?

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          7. Udogie-style
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Any news on Bijol and Okafor?

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          8. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Is Richards nailed for the double?

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          9. Hotdogs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bench one:

            A) Welbeck (new)
            B) Tavernier (CRY)

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          10. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            only BB left, who to sell for Cherki this week?

            a) Cunha
            b) Wirtz
            c) Rogers

            Leaning Cunha and Wirtz since Villa has two decent fixtures next two GWs

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          11. dimitros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Whom to bench?
            A) Lacroix
            B) Van hecke

            1) Casemiro
            2) Hinshelwood

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