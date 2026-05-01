Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 35 Wildcard team reveal: Palace triple-up!

In his latest article, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shows us his Gameweek 35 Wildcard squad.
GOALKEEPERS
- David Raya (£6.0m): The Spaniard is my preferred ‘keeper, given Arsenal’s defensive solidity.
- Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m): I’ll probably only need Verbruggen on the Bench Boost next week, when Brighton and Hove Albion host Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have conceded just three goals in their last five matches.
DEFENDERS
- Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m): A must-have for the run-in, not much else to say.
- Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m): Another no-brainer selection ahead of Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 36.
- Crystal Palace options: In my current draft, I’ve tripled up on the Crystal Palace backline, via Daniel Munoz (£5.8m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m). It’s risky but Palace rank fifth for xG conceded since the turn of the year, and they are probably safer than the attackers, given their involvement in Europe. Munoz is the high-upside pick, while Lacroix/Canvot have DefCon potential. Bournemouth aren’t great at defending set-pieces either.
MIDFIELDERS
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