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3pm team news: Welbeck starts, Gordon + Hall subs

2 May 2026 100 comments
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Three Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST today, with Premier League survival and European qualification places at stake:

Gordon Hall

TEAM NEWS

It’s one change apiece at St James’ Park, where Joelinton returns from a two-match suspension to take the place of Jacob Ramsey.

Anthony Gordon makes the bench after recovering from a hip issue. Lewis Hall has to be content with a place among the substitutes for a second match running, too.

As for the Seagulls, Danny Welbeck is predictably back in the starting XI after his midweek breather in Double Gameweek 33.

Georginio Rutter makes way.

The team news couldn’t be simpler at Brentford, where both the hosts and West Ham United are unchanged.

At Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Rob Edwards brings in Dan Bentley, Yerson Mosquera and Tolu Arokodare.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Jose Sa misses out through injury.

Regis Le Bris responds to the pummelling at the hands of Nottingham Forest by replacing Habib Diarra and Chris Rigg with Reinildo and Chemsdine Talbi.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Janelt, Donovan, Furo.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Bowen, Soucek, Mateus Fernandes, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Adama, Lamadrid, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Kante.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali, Murphy, Osula, Willock.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Ramsey.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Gross, Baleba, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Julio, Dunk, Rutter, Kostoulas, Ayari, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Lima, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Mane, Armstrong, Arokodare.

Subs: Gracey, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Wolfe, A Gomes, Bellegarde, R Gomes, Edozie, Hwang.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Hume, Talbi, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Geertruida, O’Nien, Cirkin, Rigg, Diarra, Mayenda, Isidor, Ta Bi.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
100 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Raoul Nogues
      48 mins ago

      West Ham hits the Post again

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      1. Raoul Nogues
          just now

          Tatyx2

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Pope lucky boy

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      3. Tic Tacs
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Mukiele first on bench after swapping for Wilson at last minute, sums up my season

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      4. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Come on Gordon get involved

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Hard from the bench ?

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      5. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        What are Brighton doing ?

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        1. Raoul Nogues
            2 mins ago

            At least 2 incredible saves from Verbruggen

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        2. Defcons are for Kinnear
          • 12 Years
          46 mins ago

          Brighton can't defend at pieces

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        3. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          If Minteh & Baleba had an end product Danny would be feasting!

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        4. fusen
          • 14 Years
          40 mins ago

          Quiet in here today

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          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Always is, sure has gone downhill

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          2. Utopsis
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Lovely weather out, folks probably enjoying their Saturday. Plus, not many popular players in these 3pms

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        5. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Just noticed the Mavropanos OG, yep I officially give up, please end the season already

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          1. Raoul Nogues
              9 mins ago

              ÷ goal disallowed by VAR

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              1. RICICLE
                • 3 Years
                just now

                That makes it even worse

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          2. z13
              38 mins ago

              Dango seller for Casemiro feeling very nervous. Only did it because season was over but still.

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            • Pompel
              • 12 Years
              37 mins ago

              Just logged on - loosing Mukiele over Mavro for Struijk not looking too brilliant now. Last three gw’s been brutal

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              1. RICICLE
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Whole season has been

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            • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              Not sure if posted in here, but looks like Pep is leaving at the end of the season

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              1. Studs Up
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                how reliable is the "insider"?

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                1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Was in a City forum too

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              2. thegaffer82
                • 14 Years
                12 mins ago

                Does that mean they will finally be getting punished for the 115 financial breaches? We all know pep ain’t sticking around for that!

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                1. keefy59
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  If they get punished at the end of this season Spurs might stay up but Arsenal win the league

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                  1. Utopsis
                    • 6 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    This would be WILD

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            • Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Bb gw 36? 1 ft

              Raya
              Gab oreily cash
              Bruno Semenyo rogers kdh
              Haaland Thiago Bowen

              Dub rayan Andersen mukielie

              Do rayan to Marr
              Mukiele to lacroix
              Both for hit?

              Cheers

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            • Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              7 mins ago

              penalty Brentford

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              1. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Taken and scored by Thiago

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            • g40steve
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              West Ham ouch

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            • The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thiagoooooo

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            • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                5 mins ago

                Brentford 2-0 West Ham
                Thiago (pen)

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              • Feanor
                • 16 Years
                5 mins ago

                Thiagoal

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              • g40steve
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Thiago G

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                1. g40steve
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Only 12 touches all game

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              • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  4 mins ago

                  Dango A

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                • Mr. O'Connell
                  • 13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Thiago out on wildcard. Goal as expected.
                  Welbeck in. Blank as expected.

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                • NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 13 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Yesss Thiagoo

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                • g40steve
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sunderland busted

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                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Will take the mukiele goal

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                • FOREST FOREVER 2
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Thanks Thiago. Thank you so much.
                  Come on Brentford, we want more.

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                  1. JBG
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Want/need Bowen G/A

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                    1. Gizzachance
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Same

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                • JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  FPL gives and takes -_-..

                  Dango A and Thiago G
                  Roefs loses CS

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                • Gizzachance
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Need Bowen to get something
                  As virtually every one in ml has Thiago, very few with Bowen

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