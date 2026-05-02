3pm team news: Welbeck starts, Gordon + Hall subs

Three Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST today, with Premier League survival and European qualification places at stake:

TEAM NEWS

It’s one change apiece at St James’ Park, where Joelinton returns from a two-match suspension to take the place of Jacob Ramsey.

Anthony Gordon makes the bench after recovering from a hip issue. Lewis Hall has to be content with a place among the substitutes for a second match running, too.

As for the Seagulls, Danny Welbeck is predictably back in the starting XI after his midweek breather in Double Gameweek 33.

Georginio Rutter makes way.

The team news couldn’t be simpler at Brentford, where both the hosts and West Ham United are unchanged.

At Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Rob Edwards brings in Dan Bentley, Yerson Mosquera and Tolu Arokodare.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Jose Sa misses out through injury.

Regis Le Bris responds to the pummelling at the hands of Nottingham Forest by replacing Habib Diarra and Chris Rigg with Reinildo and Chemsdine Talbi.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Janelt, Donovan, Furo.

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Bowen, Soucek, Mateus Fernandes, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos.

Subs: Areola, Wilson, Adama, Lamadrid, Todibo, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Kante.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali, Murphy, Osula, Willock.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Ramsey.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Gross, Baleba, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Julio, Dunk, Rutter, Kostoulas, Ayari, De Cuyper, O’Riley, Veltman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Lima, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Mane, Armstrong, Arokodare.

Subs: Gracey, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Wolfe, A Gomes, Bellegarde, R Gomes, Edozie, Hwang.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Hume, Talbi, Brobbey.

Subs: Ellborg, Geertruida, O’Nien, Cirkin, Rigg, Diarra, Mayenda, Isidor, Ta Bi.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: