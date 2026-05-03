Aston Villa v Spurs team news: Konsa + Watkins benched, no McGinn

There’s one more Premier League match to go today, and it comes from Birmingham.

Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Villa Park, where kick-off is at 19:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes seven changes to the Aston Villa side he sent out in Europe on Thursday.

Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins drop to the bench.

Amadou Onana and John McGinn miss out completely due to injury.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Ross Barkley, Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham all start.

As for Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi has made four alterations.

Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha, Mathys Tel and Richarlison come in for the benched Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma, while Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke are both injured.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, Sancho, Barkley, Rogers, Abraham

Subs: Bizot, Konsa, Buendia, Watkins, Digne, Pau, Garcia, Luiz, Bailey

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: