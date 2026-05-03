Dugout Discussion

Aston Villa v Spurs team news: Konsa + Watkins benched, no McGinn

3 May 2026 12 comments
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There’s one more Premier League match to go today, and it comes from Birmingham.

Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Villa Park, where kick-off is at 19:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes seven changes to the Aston Villa side he sent out in Europe on Thursday.

Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins drop to the bench.

Amadou Onana and John McGinn miss out completely due to injury.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Ross Barkley, Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham all start.

As for Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi has made four alterations.

Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha, Mathys Tel and Richarlison come in for the benched Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma, while Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke are both injured.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, Sancho, Barkley, Rogers, Abraham

Subs: Bizot, Konsa, Buendia, Watkins, Digne, Pau, Garcia, Luiz, Bailey

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Your turn, Rogers!

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  2. Manani
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    with how poor liverpool is, would you BB Enzo/JP for next week?

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You could BB both I'd say. They looked decent in the cup game. Maybe see if that is maintained tomorrow night to help make your decision

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  3. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Munoz & sarr best CRY for dgw36? Thanks

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    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      think Sarr could be rotated

      I thought Munoz was safe, but after this week getting subbed early I am not so sure anymore

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe they both get 1.5 games

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Between Munoz and Lacroix for me. But I'll only get 1

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Munoz in hope of goal/asist

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think I will skip Palace...

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  4. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Some early thoughts on moves for next GW. Will wait until Friday to pull the trigger. Which option looks best?

    A: Cucu Palmer Senesi > Gab Saka Munoz
    B: Cucu Palmer Justin > Gab Saka Lacroix

    Verb Darlow
    O'Reilly Cucu Senesi Hill Justin
    Bruno Semenyo Palmer Tav Gomez
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    3FT 2.2ITB

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, I guess it's the higher ceiling. Lacroix probably the higher floor with more likelihood of Defcons, but Munoz more exciting

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  5. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Michael Carrick has told broadcast media that Sesko's half time sub was due to a shin problem the striker has been carrying "for some time."

    "He got pushed and caught the bit that's been causing him some problems." #MUFC

    - Carl Anka (The Athletic)

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