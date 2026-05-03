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Bournemouth v Palace team news: Five changes for visitors

3 May 2026 4 comments
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Three more Gameweek 35 matches take place this Sunday, with Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur following on from two afternoon kick-offs.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola brings in Tyler Adams and Rayan.

Ryan Christie and David Brooks drop to the bench.

Palace, with one eye on the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, make five changes.

Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta are demoted to substitute duty.

Chadi Riad, Justin Devenny, Jefferson Lerma, Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen come in.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Toth

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Devenny, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Matthews, Mitchell, Clyne, Richards, Cardines, Wharton, Sarr, Mateta

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just seen on BBC football that Jeremie Frimpong could play as a centre forward if Isak is out! 😯

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c794w4l1drgt

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    1. z13
        2 mins ago

        FPL OOP dreamland

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Best pick in the game if it happens.

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        "...if Isak is ruled out to face Michael Carrick’s team, Slot has a huge selection headache in terms of who he plays as at centre forward given Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike are also out due to injury.

        One potential option is to play Cody Gakpo as a makeshift No 9, while it is understood Slot has also looked at the possibility of using Jeremie Frimpong as a central attacker if Isak is unavailable."

        Sami Mokbel
        BBC Sport Senior football correspondent

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