Bournemouth v Palace team news: Five changes for visitors

Three more Gameweek 35 matches take place this Sunday, with Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur following on from two afternoon kick-offs.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola brings in Tyler Adams and Rayan.

Ryan Christie and David Brooks drop to the bench.

Palace, with one eye on the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, make five changes.

Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta are demoted to substitute duty.

Chadi Riad, Justin Devenny, Jefferson Lerma, Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen come in.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Toth

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Devenny, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Matthews, Mitchell, Clyne, Richards, Cardines, Wharton, Sarr, Mateta

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: