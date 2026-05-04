Chelsea v Forest team news: Derry starts, eight Forest changes

Thanks to the Bank Holiday in the United Kingdom, we’ve got the unusual spectacle of a Monday 3pm BST kick-off today.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest is our mid-afternoon match before Everton v Manchester City later.

TEAM NEWS

There are teamsheet surprises from both teams, although mostly the visitors.

The headline news from Chelsea is that winger Jesse Derry makes his first professional start.

The Blues have four senior wide-men out, with Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho joining the absent contingent today.

Cole Palmer also starts, having only been a substitute in the FA Cup semi-final.

Levi Colwill and Reece James are on the bench after recovering from injury.

As for Forest, carnage.

Vitor Pereira makes eight changes from the Tricky Trees’ UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg against Aston Villa.

Chris Wood, Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White are among those on the bench.

The only survivors from Thursday night are Morato, Nicolas Dominguez and Igor Jesus.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer, Derry, Fernandez, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Colwill, Hato, James, Fofana, Acheampong, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Delap.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Abbott, Morato, Jair Cunha, Netz, Yates, McAtee, Dominguez, Bakwa, Igor Jesus, Awoniyi.

Subs: Ortega, Williams, Milenkovic, Anderson, Moreira, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Lucca, Wood

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: