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Everton v Man City team news: Semenyo starts, no Rodri

4 May 2026 10 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening with Everton v Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Starting with the hosts, there are two changes to Everton’s side from last weekend’s defeat to West Ham United.

Merlin Rohl and Tim Iroegbunam get rare starts as Dwight McNeil drops to the bench and Idrissa Gueye misses out entirely.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola mostly reverts to the side he sent out in the second part of Double Gameweek 33.

The one change is Nico Gonzalez in for Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Rodri is not involved again but Antoine Semenyo, absent in the FA Cup semi-final, starts.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Rohl, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Coleman, Dibling, Alcaraz, Armstrong, McNeil, Barry, George.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Silva, Gonzalez, Doku, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Aké, Aït-Nouri, Reijnders, Kovačić, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

eight changes
price change predictions
10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good ebening

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    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Evening,
      I'm praying for a semenyo and haaland no haul. even though I have haaland. I captained Bruno so need to minimise the damage

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        just now

        That will do me

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  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maresca must be wetting himself watching this sorry Chelsea team. Can’t imagine Palmer and Fernandez wanting to stay without Champions League football either. Going to be 2 or 3 seasons repairing I reckon

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Forest were 5/1 to win earlier. That's a pretty big upset that.

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  3. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any Cunha owners might wanna sell, ESPN Brazil are reporting that they've reached an agreement with Man Utd for them to rest him for the final three games.

    Makes Dorgu interesting I would say. Worth a repost.

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  4. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Have Gab & Eze. Who's the priority (funded by binning off Palmer)

    a) Saka gw36
    b) Gyok gw37

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Has to be Saka now he's injury free for the first time this season.

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  5. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    No getting away from it, City have to win by goals at some point… A goal isn’t good enough.
    Expecting this game to reflect that. I hope.

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Yeah hoping for 0-3

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