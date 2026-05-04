Everton v Man City team news: Semenyo starts, no Rodri

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening with Everton v Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Starting with the hosts, there are two changes to Everton’s side from last weekend’s defeat to West Ham United.

Merlin Rohl and Tim Iroegbunam get rare starts as Dwight McNeil drops to the bench and Idrissa Gueye misses out entirely.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola mostly reverts to the side he sent out in the second part of Double Gameweek 33.

The one change is Nico Gonzalez in for Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Rodri is not involved again but Antoine Semenyo, absent in the FA Cup semi-final, starts.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Rohl, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, Coleman, Dibling, Alcaraz, Armstrong, McNeil, Barry, George.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Silva, Gonzalez, Doku, Semenyo, Cherki, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Aké, Aït-Nouri, Reijnders, Kovačić, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: