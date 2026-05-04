Havertz, Odegaard + Timber injury latest ahead of Arsenal v Atleti

Mikel Arteta faced the media today ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Here’s the team news from the Gunners’ camp, with one eye on Gameweek 36.

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

Despite not being seen in training earlier on Monday, Kai Havertz (muscle) and Martin Odegaard (unspecified) are fit for the rematch with Atletico.

“They are available. They are in the squad, both of them. “[It’s] great, because we need options. We need the capacity to play different games tomorrow, whether it’s from the start or after. So it’s really, really good news for us to have them both back.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard

Set to miss out again, however, are Jurrien Timber (ankle) and long-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot). Again, they were missing from training earlier on Monday.

Bukayo Saka has seemingly come through his first start since March unscathed, meanwhile.