UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 best captains

Matchday 16 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is here, which means two shots at getting the captaincy right – one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.

In this piece, we run through the standout captaincy options across both nights, as well as a few differential picks that could help you climb the ranks.

TUESDAY

Arsenal have been outstanding defensively, so at first glance, captaining a defender looks like the most logical move.

However, ceiling matters here. Even if Arsenal keep a clean sheet against Atletico, you’re likely looking at a 7–8 point return. That’s solid – but settling for that could block you from chasing a much bigger haul from a Bayern or PSG attacker on Wednesday.

With that in mind, and aiming for a double-digit return, captaining an Arsenal attacker makes far more sense.

While the Gunners haven’t been at their best going forward in recent matches, they head into this game off the back of scoring three goals in the Premier League. It’s also easy to forget they were the highest-scoring side during the Champions League ‘league phase’, which underlines their attacking potential.

Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) is perhaps the standout option. He looks back to full fitness after his recent injury, and his goal and assist at the weekend highlight just how effective he can be when he’s on the pitch. A half-time withdrawal, with the game already won at 3-0, hinted at him being preserved for Tuesday.

Add in his share of penalties, along with the fact that Atletico have managed just one clean sheet in their last 15 Champions League matches, and Saka has everything in place to deliver a big return.

DIFFERENTIALS

While a double-digit haul from an Arsenal defender may feel less likely, it’s far from impossible. Alongside a reliable floor from ball recovery points, Gabriel (€5.8m) offers strong clean sheet potential. The Brazilian has also delivered nine goal contributions across the Premier League and Champions League this season, highlighting his threat at both ends of the pitch.

Sticking with the home side, it’s worth exploring their attacking options further. Viktor Gyökeres (€9.0m) leads the Arsenal line and comes into this match in top form, having scored twice and provided an assist in his most recent outing. The Swedish international also shares penalty duties, which only strengthens his appeal.

As a maverick option, you could even consider an Atletico attacker. The Spanish side have been consistently effective going forward in the Champions League, so we can’t completely write them off. If they do find the net, penalty taker Julián Álvarez (€9.4m) has a strong chance of being involved.

Above: The leading Champions League players for non-penalty xG from the round of 16 onwards

WEDNESDAY

Bayern and PSG have been exceptional going forward. Their records both domestically and during the league phase highlight just how dangerous they are – and if there were any doubts before, the 5-4 thriller in the first leg removed them completely.

That said, choosing between their many attacking options won’t be easy for UCL Fantasy managers. Home advantage does tilt things slightly, which gives the Bayern attack a marginal edge heading into this one.

Leading the line is, of course, penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.9m). Unlike PSG, where spot-kick duties can be less certain, there’s no ambiguity here – and that alone significantly boosts his appeal. Minutes are never a concern with Kane either, something you can’t always say about the PSG frontline.

When it comes to output, the Englishman stands above not just PSG’s attackers, but most players in Europe. Producing 60+ attacking returns across all competitions this season is remarkable, and it underlines just how consistent and explosive he has been.

Taking everything into account, Kane heads into Matchday 16 as the standout captaincy option – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t viable alternatives worth considering.

DIFFERENTIALS

While Fantasy managers may be scrabbling around for differential captains on Tuesday, there are plenty of alternatives the following day.

Backing a PSG attacker certainly has merits. While Bayern are formidable going forward, their defence has looked vulnerable throughout the campaign. That opens the door for PSG’s key attackers to deliver.

Among them, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) stands out. The Georgian has racked up 15 goal contributions and four Player of the Match awards this season, combining consistency with explosive potential.

Above: The leading Champions League goalscorers from the round of 16 onwards

A share of penalty-taking responsibilities also boosts the appeal of Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé (€9.6m) as captaincy options for Matchday 16. Kvaratskhelia benefits from the extra point awarded to midfielders for goals, while Dembélé brings serious upside after producing back-to-back double-digit hauls in the Champions League.

Michael Olise (€8.3m) also deserves strong consideration. The Frenchman has been in outstanding form, delivering four goals, two assists, and two Player of the Match awards across his last four Champions League appearances – and he’ll have the added advantage of playing at home.