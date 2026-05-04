UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 clean sheet odds

In this latest UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 16 clean sheet odds and highlight the defences you can trust.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 16 Scout Picks

CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Even with just four teams in play, there’s still plenty to unpack when looking at the clean sheet odds.

At the top sit Arsenal. No other side comes close this week, with the Gunners holding around a 36% chance of a shutout. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have built one of the strongest defences in Europe. They have kept more clean sheets than any other team across the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Home advantage puts Bayern Munich in second. A clean sheet, of course, feels unlikely after the 5–4 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg. Their recent defensive record in Europe also raises concerns.

Atletico Madrid sit close behind Bayern. A trip to Arsenal presents a tough challenge. However, the Gunners have lacked sharpness in front of goal in their last three Champions League matches. That gives Atletico arguably a more realistic chance of a clean sheet than Bayern, despite them sitting a percentage point behind the German giants.

At the bottom are Paris Saint-Germain with just a 7% chance. Bayern pose a huge threat, as evidenced by their four strikers in France last week. Still, PSG have shown resilience in previous big matches, delivering clean sheets against Chelsea and Liverpool.