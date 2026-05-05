UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 team reveals

The UEFA Champions League is back with the semi-final second legs. For UCL Fantasy managers, that means Matchday 16 is here!

In this article, our experts share their team reveals, plans and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.





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With both semi-finals still finely poised, calling transfers isn’t straightforward. It’s difficult to fully commit to one side, which makes a balanced approach key.

Achraf Hakimi looks like a clear sell, and in my case, I’m currently without any Atletico players. That’s something I need to address. Bringing in one or two Atletico assets feels sensible, if only to protect against being short of players heading into the final.

looks like a clear sell, and in my case, I’m currently without any Atletico players. That’s something I need to address. Bringing in one or two Atletico assets feels sensible, if only to protect against being short of players heading into the final. For captaincy, Gabriel gets the nod initially, with Harry Kane shaping up as the likely switch on day two.

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I’m currently ranked 58th overall, and the goal now is to push into the top 50. It’s a tough week for transfers. Outside of the injured Achraf Hakimi, I don’t really want to sell anyone. That said, I’ll likely move on two of Julián Álvarez, Jamal Musiala, and Vitinha. Bukayo Saka and Luis Díaz are my main targets. To replace Hakimi, I’ll look at Dayot Upamecano or whoever starts out of Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera. As things stand, Bukayo Saka will take the armband on Tuesday.

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The second legs of the semi-finals are up next, and both ties remain wide open. PSG hold a one-goal advantage, but they now head to the Allianz Arena, which is never an easy place to defend a lead. It feels like a game where goals are almost inevitable.

Arsenal usually look stronger at home, but I’m not fully convinced about investing heavily in that fixture. In fact, I’m planning to sell Viktor Gyökeres for Luis Díaz . That move gives me all six of the main attacking options from the PSG vs Bayern clash, which feels like the best route to maximise points.

for . That move gives me all six of the main attacking options from the PSG vs Bayern clash, which feels like the best route to maximise points. At the back, it’s a straightforward switch. Dayot Upamecano comes in to replace the injured Achraf Hakimi .

comes in to replace the injured . I do have a third transfer available, but unless any late team news changes things, I’m happy to hold and avoid overcomplicating it.

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Tough first leg in the semis. 81 points and a red arrow down to 2.3k.

The move for Jamal Musiala and Robin Le Normand over Désiré Doué and Dayot Upamecano really backfired – around a 10-point swing.

and over and really backfired – around a 10-point swing. Achraf Hakimi is out, Le Normand might not start, and Julián Álvarez remains a doubt.

is out, Le Normand might not start, and remains a doubt. Transfers:

Hakimi → Nuno Mendes/Cristhian Mosquera

Le Normand → Piero Hincapié

Álvarez → Viktor Gyökeres

I’m not convinced by Musiala or Warren Zaïre-Emery right now. If Álvarez starts, one of them will likely make way to bring in Bukayo Saka or Doué.

right now. If Álvarez starts, one of them will likely make way to bring in or Doué. Captaincy:

Day 1: Gabriel

Day 2: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia/Ousmane Dembélé

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