Hall, Joelinton, Gordon: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Despite needing treatment last Sunday, Lewis Hall has trained this week and is available for selection.

“Lewis is fine, he has trained this week. So, no problems with his fitness.” – Eddie Howe

Joelinton (thigh), however, is a fresh concern.

“We have a doubt over Joelinton, who has picked up a slight thigh problem. So, we’ll assess him in the next couple of days. “I think we are okay apart from that.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Miley (foot), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) are all still unavailable.

“Of course, we’ve got the guys that are out. There is no change to their status. “I don’t think [Fabian] will make the last two games, which is a real shame for Fabian. He was so close to returning a few weeks ago, and then, of course, he suffered the infection that he did. He is back running again and he is looking fit and healthy, but there is a big difference between that and actually playing.” – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe gave another big hint that Anthony Gordon‘s future lies away from Tyneside – and that he’ll continue to warm the bench in the meantime.