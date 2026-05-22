Stach, Struijk, Bogle: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

During Friday’s press conference, it was confirmed that Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach will miss Gameweek 38 with the foot injury he sustained last weekend.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

Sean Longstaff is also unavailable after undergoing hernia surgery this week.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring), Ilia Gruev (hamstring) and Noah Okafor (calf) remain out, too.

In better news, Jayden Bogle (hamstring) and Pascal Struijk (hip) are back in training.

Lesser-used loanee Facundo Buonanotte is back available, having been ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.