Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?

23 May 2026 10 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

The most-captained player in Gameweek 37, Erling Haaland (£14.7m), delivered a goal and maximum bonus points to reward the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband.

Backers of Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) were left disappointed with positional rival Kai Havertz (£7.3m) starting and scoring in the Swede’s place against Burnley, but Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) delivered the goods, returning nine and 10 points, respectively.

With the title race wrapped up, Manchester City and Arsenal have little to play for. The Golden Glove is settled, while the Golden Boot is all but won. There is serious doubt regarding team selection and motivation, meaning FPL managers may be well-advised to trust the ever-consistent Haaland and Fernandes.

While the aforementioned duo will dominate the captaincy conversation, is there even a case to look elsewhere? Alternative Man City players, as well as assets from the likes of West Ham, Spurs and Chelsea, could provide differential alternatives in a wide-open week.

In ‘Captain Sensible’, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Sunday’s 2.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll


Perhaps surprisingly, Fernandes currently occupies top spot in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. The Red Devils’ talisman has picked up just under 40% of votes cast by site users. Fernandes has blanked just once in his last 10 matches and needs one assist in Gameweek 38 to break the all-time Premier League assist record in a season.

Despite the title race being over, Haaland sits second with just over 22% of the vote. The Norwegian has rediscovered his best form towards the end of the season and has scored in each of his last five Premier League starts, notching 40 Fantasy points in that time. Haaland needs 11 points against Aston Villa to reach the 250-point barrier for the second time in his FPL career.

Elsewhere, Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% backing in the poll. Nothing less than a win will do against Leeds United for West Ham, while Hinshelwood has scored three goals in his last four matches.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    18 mins ago

    Assuming Gyokeres, Cherki, Saka all benched tomorrow, would you go:

    A) Saka to Enzo Fernandez or anyone else….
    B) Cherki to Enzo Fernandez
    C) Gyokeres to Bowen
    D) Gyokeres to Richarlison
    E) Nothing - bench all but one and hope for sun points

    Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Max Dowman - the obvious captain

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's not as daft as it looked when I first read it.

      Open Controls
  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one each:

    A: Welbeck
    B: Hinshelwood
    C: Taverneir

    1: Hill
    2: Van Hecke

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        just now

        B2 I think. Fairly close call though

        Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Afternoon.

      First time on here for a few weeks I'm afraid (RL complications & all that), but going into GW38 with a 94pt ML lead, although 2nd does have TC to play.

      Anyway, with 1FT & 0.0ITB, what is the move here please?

      Verbruggen
      O Reilly Van Hecke Senesi Gabriel
      Semenyo Tavernier Saka Bruno
      Haaland DCL

      Darlow Saliba JP Minteh

      I'm expecting plenty of random benchings, but there's no point in taking hits

      JP > Flemming?
      Saka > anyone?

      TY

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I did Pedo -> Bowen.

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh dear. It's a shame there's no post edit option

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            just now

            But that's not a bad shout

            Open Controls
      2. Mr Turnip 1
          just now

          JP should be fine, I’d be starting him I think. I think if Saka doesn’t start he probably won’t play. You could still sell him if you wanted to, it’s hard to call the right replacement though, maybe Enzo in your case? I don’t know if I’m sold on MGW or Szobo, and you can’t get Foden or Palmer. Gakpo another option tbf, but Brentford aren’t bad at all

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.