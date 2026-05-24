Gameweek 38 team news: City + Arsenal rotate, Salah starts

The final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season is here, with all 10 fixtures getting underway simultaneously at 16:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The major news from the Manchester City camp is that there is no Erling Haaland in the matchday squad.

James Trafford, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden and Savinho are the players coming into the City side today.

Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are all on the bench, while Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly and Rodri join Haaland on the sidelines.

It’s a similar story at Aston Villa, who make eight changes to the side that beat Freiburg 3-0 on Thursday. Only Victor Lindelof, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins keep their spots in the starting XI.

And as feared/expected, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has also wreaked havoc with his team selection.

There are only two survivors from Gameweek 37: Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze are among a strong-looking bench. David Raya isn’t even in the squad.

Oliver Glasner has also widely rotated, making five changes.

Of what is widely perceived to be Glasner’s strongest XI, Dean Henderson, Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr are the only starters.

Even Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot can’t escape the tinkering.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both start in what will be their final appearances for Liverpool, while Alisson returns from injury.

Joe Gomez, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili make way.

Keith Andrews brings Kevin Schade and Jordan Henderson back into the side, with Mikkel Damsgaard dropping down to the bench and Yehor Yarmoliuk missing out altogether.

In the battle to beat the drop, Tottenham Hotspur have made one change from Gameweek 37.

Djed Spence replaces Randal Kolo Muani, who is on the bench.

Thierno Barry starts up front for Everton in place of Beto.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made three changes for West Ham United.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Callum Wilson are benched. Kyle Walker-Peters, Pablo and Taty Castellanos earn recalls.

It’s three alterations for Leeds United, too: Pascal Struijk, Jayden Bogle and Lukas Nmecha in for Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dan James and Anton Stach.

Vitor Pereira has made two changes to his Nottingham Forest side: Jair Cunha and Ibrahim Sangare start, as Luca Netz and Nicolas Dominguez are demoted to substitute duty.

As for the visitors, Andoni Iraola has unsurprisingly named an unchanged XI from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Man City.

At the Stadium of Light, Luke O’Nien comes in for Omar Alderete, who drops to the bench.

Calum McFarlane makes three alterations for Chelsea, with Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro in for the benched Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos and Liam Delap.

It’s three changes apiece at the Amex.

Fabian Hurzeler promotes James Milner, Mats Wieffer and Diego Gomez to his line-up.

Carlos Baleba, Joel Veltman and, somewhat surprisingly, Yankuba Minteh drop to the bench.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui all start.

Matheus Cunha and Diogo Dalot are demoted to substitute duty, while Casemiro waves farewell to the Red Devils last weekend.

There’s not a huge amount of tinkering in the dead rubber at Craven Cottage.

Kevin replaces Sasa Lukic in Fulham’s only alteration, while Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy come in for Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes for visitors Newcastle United.

Finally, at Turf Moor, it’s just one enforced change apiece.

Bashir Humphreys comes in for the absent Maxime Esteve for Burnley, whileWolverhampton Wanderers bring in Angel Gomes for the unavailable Joao Gomes.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu, Milner, Groß, Gomez, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Boscagli, Veltman, March, Baleba, O’Riley, Rutter, Minteh, Kostoulas.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw, Mount, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo.

Subs: Bayındır, Malacia, Yoro, Heaven, Ugarte, Fletcher, Cunha, Zirkzee, Lacey.

Burnley XI: Weiss, Walker, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Pires, Luis, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Dúbravka, Roberts, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Amdouni, Barnes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Mosquera, Bueno, Krejčí, Wolfe, Gomes, André, Gomes, Mane, Hee-chan, Armstrong.

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Lima, Gomes, Tchatchoua, Abbey, Sutherland, Arokodare, Edozie.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Lerma, Riad, Muñoz, Kamada, Hughes, Cardines, Sarr, Devenny, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benítez, Mitchell, Lacroix, Canvot, Yéremy Pino, Wharton, Johnson, Mateta, Guessand.

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Nørgaard, Hincapié, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Setford, Gabriel, Ødegaard, Eze, Merino, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, Havertz.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Bobb, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, King, Sessegnon, Jiménez, Wilson.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, Ramsey, Murphy, Woltemade, Osula.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A. Murphy, Neave.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Ngumoha.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Wirtz, Isak, Chiesa, Frimpong, Nyoni.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Henderson, Jensen, Janelt, Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo.

Manchester City XI: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ake, Nico, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho, Semenyo

Subs: Bettinelli, Marmoush, Kovacic, Cherki, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Gvardiol, Nunes, Alleyne

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Garcia, Bogarde, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Luiz, Bailey, Barkley, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Wright, Cash, McGinn, Tielemans, Digne, Pau, Onana, Hemmings, Burrowes

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

Subs: Ortega, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Abbott, Sillah

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Hill, Senesi, Smith, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Cook, Toth, Diakite, Brooks, Unal, Kluivert, Adli, Gannon-Doak

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Alderete, Diarra, Rigg, Traore, Mayenda, Isidor, Jocelin

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, James, Derry, Essugo, Garnacho, Santos, Delap

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Porro, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Vicario, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Solanke, Sarr, Kolo Muani

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Subs: Travers, McNeil, Beto, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Taty

Subs: Areola, Kilman, Wilson, Lamadrid, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Cresswell, Chadwick, Buonanotte, James, Gnonto, Byram, Piroe