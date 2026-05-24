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Gameweek 38 team news: City + Arsenal rotate, Salah starts

24 May 2026 73 comments
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The final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season is here, with all 10 fixtures getting underway simultaneously at 16:00 BST.

City Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

The major news from the Manchester City camp is that there is no Erling Haaland in the matchday squad.

James Trafford, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden and Savinho are the players coming into the City side today.

Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are all on the bench, while Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly and Rodri join Haaland on the sidelines.

It’s a similar story at Aston Villa, who make eight changes to the side that beat Freiburg 3-0 on Thursday. Only Victor Lindelof, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins keep their spots in the starting XI.

And as feared/expected, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has also wreaked havoc with his team selection.

There are only two survivors from Gameweek 37: Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze are among a strong-looking bench. David Raya isn’t even in the squad.

Oliver Glasner has also widely rotated, making five changes.

Of what is widely perceived to be Glasner’s strongest XI, Dean Henderson, Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr are the only starters.

Even Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot can’t escape the tinkering.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both start in what will be their final appearances for Liverpool, while Alisson returns from injury.

Joe Gomez, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili make way.

Keith Andrews brings Kevin Schade and Jordan Henderson back into the side, with Mikkel Damsgaard dropping down to the bench and Yehor Yarmoliuk missing out altogether.

In the battle to beat the drop, Tottenham Hotspur have made one change from Gameweek 37.

Djed Spence replaces Randal Kolo Muani, who is on the bench.

Thierno Barry starts up front for Everton in place of Beto.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made three changes for West Ham United.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Callum Wilson are benched. Kyle Walker-Peters, Pablo and Taty Castellanos earn recalls.

It’s three alterations for Leeds United, too: Pascal Struijk, Jayden Bogle and Lukas Nmecha in for Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dan James and Anton Stach.

Vitor Pereira has made two changes to his Nottingham Forest side: Jair Cunha and Ibrahim Sangare start, as Luca Netz and Nicolas Dominguez are demoted to substitute duty.

As for the visitors, Andoni Iraola has unsurprisingly named an unchanged XI from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Man City.

At the Stadium of Light, Luke O’Nien comes in for Omar Alderete, who drops to the bench.

Calum McFarlane makes three alterations for Chelsea, with Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill and Joao Pedro in for the benched Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos and Liam Delap.

It’s three changes apiece at the Amex.

Fabian Hurzeler promotes James Milner, Mats Wieffer and Diego Gomez to his line-up.

Carlos Baleba, Joel Veltman and, somewhat surprisingly, Yankuba Minteh drop to the bench.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui all start.

Matheus Cunha and Diogo Dalot are demoted to substitute duty, while Casemiro waves farewell to the Red Devils last weekend.

There’s not a huge amount of tinkering in the dead rubber at Craven Cottage.

Kevin replaces Sasa Lukic in Fulham’s only alteration, while Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy come in for Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes for visitors Newcastle United.

Finally, at Turf Moor, it’s just one enforced change apiece.

Bashir Humphreys comes in for the absent Maxime Esteve for Burnley, whileWolverhampton Wanderers bring in Angel Gomes for the unavailable Joao Gomes.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu, Milner, Groß, Gomez, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Boscagli, Veltman, March, Baleba, O’Riley, Rutter, Minteh, Kostoulas.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw, Mount, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo.

Subs: Bayındır, Malacia, Yoro, Heaven, Ugarte, Fletcher, Cunha, Zirkzee, Lacey.

Burnley XI: Weiss, Walker, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Pires, Luis, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Dúbravka, Roberts, Ekdal, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Amdouni, Barnes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Mosquera, Bueno, Krejčí, Wolfe, Gomes, André, Gomes, Mane, Hee-chan, Armstrong.

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Lima, Gomes, Tchatchoua, Abbey, Sutherland, Arokodare, Edozie.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Lerma, Riad, Muñoz, Kamada, Hughes, Cardines, Sarr, Devenny, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benítez, Mitchell, Lacroix, Canvot, Yéremy Pino, Wharton, Johnson, Mateta, Guessand.

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Nørgaard, Hincapié, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Setford, Gabriel, Ødegaard, Eze, Merino, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, Havertz.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Iwobi, Bobb, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, King, Sessegnon, Jiménez, Wilson.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, Ramsey, Murphy, Woltemade, Osula.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A. Murphy, Neave.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo,  Ngumoha.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Wirtz, Isak, Chiesa, Frimpong, Nyoni.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Henderson, Jensen, Janelt, Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

 Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Damsgaard, Donovan, Furo.

Manchester City XI: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ake, Nico, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho, Semenyo

Subs: Bettinelli, Marmoush, Kovacic, Cherki, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Gvardiol, Nunes, Alleyne

Aston Villa XI: Bizot, Garcia, Bogarde, Mings, Maatsen, Lindelof, Luiz, Bailey, Barkley, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Wright, Cash, McGinn, Tielemans, Digne, Pau, Onana, Hemmings, Burrowes

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

Subs: Ortega, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Abbott, Sillah

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Hill, Senesi, Smith, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Cook, Toth, Diakite, Brooks, Unal, Kluivert, Adli, Gannon-Doak

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Angulo, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Alderete, Diarra, Rigg, Traore, Mayenda, Isidor, Jocelin

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, James, Derry, Essugo, Garnacho, Santos, Delap

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Porro, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison

Subs: Vicario, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Solanke, Sarr, Kolo Muani

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Subs: Travers, McNeil, Beto, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Armstrong

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Taty

Subs: Areola, Kilman, Wilson, Lamadrid, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Cresswell, Chadwick, Buonanotte, James, Gnonto, Byram, Piroe 

73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Season over!

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      man!

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yep, I quit

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    3. I have no Wirtz
        10 mins ago

        There is always next season

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      • Sandy Ravage
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No point playing anymore. The game is gone

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    4. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Okay so my moves did go through somehow and Semenyo cap

      Let’s go

      Come on Everton

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    5. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      Which match you watching ?

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      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Wham for me

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    6. Giovanni Giorgio
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Which channel in the UK show goalshow for the last GW?

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      1. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        You can find the goals/highlights for every single game on YouTube

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        1. Giovanni Giorgio
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          But I wanna watch live. Like a broadcast that show highlights from all the games live. Is that not a thing in the UK?

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            16 mins ago

            Sky Sports News showing every goal as it happens

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            1. Giovanni Giorgio
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              Cheers!

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            2. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              Games are live on Sky

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              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                12 mins ago

                I know, but I don’t want to watch just one

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          2. SUPERMAN
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            Sky sports news I beleive

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          3. thegaffer82
            • 14 Years
            14 mins ago

            Oh, when you said last GW, I thought u meant last weeks game.
            Got it now. I’m not sure if Sky have a multi screen today.
            I usually watch Now HK EPL on my magic box, channel 1 is called goal rush and will show every single goal that goes in whilst focusing on one match when there’s nothing to show around the grounds

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    7. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      What’s everyone watching?

      Sky Sports News & Hammers here I think

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      1. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Man United as always. But if I didn’t have a team I’d watch either Spurs or WHam game

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        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          7 mins ago

          Good luck

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      2. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Sky and spurs

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      3. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Liverpool - wanna watch the FPL king one last time

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    8. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hope they have that little screen that pops up to show you the goals from other games on Sky.

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        SSN showing every goal as it happens

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        1. thegaffer82
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah but I’m watching United game. So I hope it pops up on there

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          1. Utopsis
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah they show the goals on a mini popup window

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    9. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      6 players starting. 3 on bench starting. Awful

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        And -8 lol

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      2. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Did you transfer out starting players?

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    10. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      How on earth is Cherki AND Haaland not starting and STILL Marmoush is on the bench... such a dumb game this is.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Blame the game

        Or blame the player?

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          In this specific instance its definitely a case of blame the game. Especially because the POS semenyo is starting yet again and never gets rotated. Rival has him of course.

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        2. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Blame us for not being mystic megs, yeah ok makes sense

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      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        He should leave really. Too good to play 10 games a season

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not getting a start in this game would for sure be the final straw for me ..

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        2. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Always scores when he plays as well, which is impressive considering he will be ‘cold’ to the pitch

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      3. Naatie
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Here we go again...Moaner Lisa in full swing

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Still waiting for you to disclose you main account, weak arse coward

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      4. Moon Dog
          3 mins ago

          Season over

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      5. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Bring the games on!!

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        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          Good luck mate!

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            You too

            It's been fun

            Even around 300k rank at best

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      6. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Just 4 starters from my 11, plus KDH and Tark subbing in. Need Dub, Gabby, Cunha, Wilson, Goyok to come on to field 11. 😆 Anyone worse?

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      7. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        I originally thought having 10 players was gonna hurt me, but I’m actually thinking I’m up on many of the people around me & might even get a green arrow

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      8. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Which team gets the first goal of the gw?

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          Everton

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            8 mins ago

            Or Wolves

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        2. JBG
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wolves

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I concur

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        3. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          City, Nathan Ake 9'

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        4. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wolves

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        5. Effe
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wolves 😉

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        6. Monklane
          • 16 Years
          7 mins ago

          Wolves

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      9. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Penalty

        Wolves

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Goal

          Wolves

          Burnley busted and bottom

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        2. Moon Dog
            1 min ago

            The El Crappico providing the goals

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        3. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          No goals after 7 minutes is mad on last day

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Lol what timing, you’re welcome boys haha

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            1. JBG
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Points for everyone

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        4. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Burnley game kick off late?

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            No

            Fulham
            Sunderland
            Forest
            Liverpool
            Spurs
            West Ham slightly behind

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        5. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          8 mins ago

          Tuanzebe cappers seeeeeeething.

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        6. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          We had friends visiting and were somewhere with bad signal, so I couldn’t make my planned Saka & Rice to Salah (C) & Rio transfers. No biggie but popping it here so I can take some acclaim if not the points if it works!

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        7. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          9 points - 8 any good?

          Marmoush captain

          Raya in goal over Darlow

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          1. thegaffer82
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Majestic 🙂

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        8. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Semenyo wide

          Reindeer side netting

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        9. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Jesus two big misses already. Get Gyok on

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Or Saka?

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        10. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Spurs all over Everton so far, but wasteful

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        11. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          The equivalent of 1.66 games of football has now been played and one miserable goal has been scored.

          Final day goal rush ffs.

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        12. JBG
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Way too many goals atm

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        13. Essan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I only have 9 players! My season is over 🙁 Gonna give up now. Oh well, always next year ...

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        14. Hughes Your Daddy
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Well done Rio

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        15. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Spurs on top at the moment, Everton pinned in their own half.

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