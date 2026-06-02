Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 friendlies: Baumgartner injury

We’re getting closer to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many participating countries indulging in some last-ditch friendlies before the big kick-off.

There could be some significant takeaways for Fantasy managers from these friendlies – and we’ll be producing some brief Scout Notes from each of these kickabouts over the next two weeks.

We continue with five more friendlies contested on Monday 1 June.

You can get the Opta data from all five of these matches via the links below:

NORWAY 3-1 SWEDEN

(1st June)

Goals : Strand Larsen (x2), Nusa – Isak

: Strand Larsen (x2), Nusa – Isak Assists: Ryerson (x2), Berge – Nanasi

NOTES

This was very close to Norway’s first team, outside of two key absences, and they very much dominated possession, big chances (4-1), chances created (22-9) and, of course, goals.

Goalkeeper Nyland played the full 90 minutes and Wolfe started the game – both he and Bjorkan are competing for the left-back spot.

played the full 90 minutes and started the game – both he and are competing for the left-back spot. Heggem started the game, but he too has a spot at risk, as Ostigard came on for the second half. Ajer and Ryerson are key starters in their positions, with both playing around 60 minutes.

started the game, but he too has a spot at risk, as came on for the second half. and are key starters in their positions, with both playing around 60 minutes. Berge and Aursnes started the game in central midfield, while it looks like Berg is open to the competition provided by Aursnes, from public comments.

and started the game in central midfield, while it looks like is open to the competition provided by Aursnes, from public comments. On the wing, Nusa started and is key, whilst the less-nailed Bobb began on the right. Strand Larsen and Sorloth started up front, but the former is unlikely to be a regular starter.

started and is key, whilst the less-nailed began on the right. and started up front, but the former is unlikely to be a regular starter. Other recognisable names featured: Hauge , Schjelderup and Ostigard .

, and . Haaland had a rest for this one, while Odegaard has, of course, just played in the recent Champions League final.

had a rest for this one, while has, of course, just played in the recent Champions League final. Corner taker Ryerson stood out with two assists, three big chances created, eight key passes and one attempt, showcasing his creativity.

Nusa was also excellent, having scored and delivered six attempts and two on target.

Strand Larsen netted twice, missed a big chance, collected three shots on target and made two key passes. Sorloth and Bobb were also lively.

It was a statement performance from a Norway side without their two best players.

Which leads us to Sweden. This wasn’t a great game at all for them.

Their back three played in front of Zetterstrom , preferred in goal to Nordfeldt .

, preferred in goal to . Svensson (one attempt) and Johansson were wing-backs, as Gudmundsson is not yet fit. Holm wasn’t in the squad, and Lindelof featured off the bench. So it wasn’t their strongest backline.

(one attempt) and were wing-backs, as is not yet fit. wasn’t in the squad, and featured off the bench. So it wasn’t their strongest backline. In central midfield were predicted starters Karlstrom and Ayari , along with Bergvall .

and , along with . Elanga started in attack but Isak only came off the bench (a goal, two shots and one key pass) and, like Odegaard, Gyokeres wasn’t around because of the Champions League final

TURKEY 4-0 North Macedonia

(1st June)

Goals : Kokcu, Uzun, Gul, Yilmaz

: Kokcu, Uzun, Gul, Yilmaz Assists: Aydin, Elmali, Uzun, Kahveci

NOTES

A very good performance from Turkey, although their starting XI was far from what we should expect in the World Cup.

1.82 expected goals (xG), four goals, four big chances, a huge 19 shots and 13 corners.

Goalkeeper Cakir wasn’t in the matchday squad, as Bayindir started instead.

wasn’t in the matchday squad, as started instead. Elmali started at left-back, got injured early into the game, but Kadioglu wasn’t available.

started at left-back, got injured early into the game, but wasn’t available. Centre-back Kabak started, Bardacki wasn’t in the squad, and Demiral didn’t start either, though he came off the bench for half an hour.

started, wasn’t in the squad, and didn’t start either, though he came off the bench for half an hour. Kokcu started the game, but fellow central-midfielder Calhanoglu only played a few minutes off the bench.

started the game, but fellow central-midfielder only played a few minutes off the bench. None of their expected attacking starters began this one, although Yilmaz and Guler both featured for around 30 minutes. Yildiz continues to recover so wasn’t involved, just like Akturkoglu .

and both featured for around 30 minutes. continues to recover so wasn’t involved, just like . However, Uzun started, one of many future stars they seem to have. He scored, assisted, created a big chance, made two key passes, two shots and hit the woodwork. Uzun could be crucial off the bench – or even start in the tournament.

started, one of many future stars they seem to have. He scored, assisted, created a big chance, made two key passes, two shots and hit the woodwork. Uzun could be crucial off the bench – or even start in the tournament. Yilmaz only played 30 minutes but scored, also producing a key pass. Guler was also active in his half-hour, setting up a huge opportunity, making one key pass and putting a couple of attempts on goal.

AUSTRIA 1-0 TUNISIA

(1st June)

Goals : Sabitzer

: Sabitzer Assists: Posch

NOTES

Austria dominated possession, had similar xG, had fewer shots, but more big chances. It’s also worth noting that most of their possession came in the first half.

They put out a strong XI, apart from a couple of players. The main piece of news is that Baumgartner , a crucial part of their attack and whole team, was injured in the warm-up and will miss the World Cup.

, a crucial part of their attack and whole team, was injured in the warm-up and will miss the World Cup. Schlager started in goal and played the whole game. Left-back Laimer was sent off, so Mwene came on and played that role. As expected, Alaba and Lienhart played in the centre of defence. Posch was at right-back for most of the game.

started in goal and played the whole game. Left-back was sent off, so came on and played that role. As expected, and played in the centre of defence. was at right-back for most of the game. Similarly, Schlager and Seiwald had their anticipated central-midfield starts, playing the full game.

and had their anticipated central-midfield starts, playing the full game. Schmid played one half on the right wing, while Gregoritsch played behind Arnautovic , the latter with the expectation of starting regularly.

played one half on the right wing, while played behind , the latter with the expectation of starting regularly. Posch was advanced and bagged an assist. Sabitzer scored, created a big chance, delivered a key pass, had three shots and took set pieces.

scored, created a big chance, delivered a key pass, had three shots and took set pieces. Austria won the game convincingly, but there were a lot of half-time changes, affecting their second-half control. Losing Baumgartner was also a big loss.

was also a big loss. As for Tunisia, they did ok. Despite less possession and big chances, they had more attempts. There’s some doubt over the starting stopper – Chamakh started ahead of unused substitute Dahmen here.

started ahead of unused substitute here. Penalty taker Ali Abdi started at LB as expected, along with Talbi and Rekik . No surprises to see Valery at right-back.

started at LB as expected, along with and . No surprises to see at right-back. Again, expected pair Skhiri and Khedira started in midfield, like the first-choice attack of Gharbi , Mejbri , Slimane and Chaouat . But Achouri could be in the XI. Mastouri wasn’t in the squad.

and started in midfield, like the first-choice attack of , , and . But could be in the XI. wasn’t in the squad. Gharbi produced one key pass and three attempts, whereas Slimane hit the woodwork.

Outside of that, Mejbri was good: one big chance created, three key passes and three shots on goal, where one hit the woodwork. Chaouat also struck the frame.

COLOMBIA 3-1 Costa Rica

(1st June)

Goals : Sanchez, Diaz, Suarez

: Sanchez, Diaz, Suarez Assists: Diaz, Carrascal, Rodriguez

NOTES

Another nation to play well is Colombia. They dominated possession, racking up three big chances and 14 shots, but did concede a couple of big ones themselves.

Goalkeeper Vargas started and played 74 minutes. Mojica was at LB, as expected; Sanchez was in the centre, Ditta started but Lucumi wasn’t until the second half.

started and played 74 minutes. was at LB, as expected; was in the centre, started but wasn’t until the second half. Crystal Palace’s Munoz didn’t start but, in fairness, has just played the Conference League final. He made an appearance in the closing minutes.

didn’t start but, in fairness, has just played the Conference League final. He made an appearance in the closing minutes. Rios started in midfield, as expected. Lerma should join him, but the Palace man was an unused substitute.

started in midfield, as expected. should join him, but the Palace man was an unused substitute. Of their complete first-choice attack, just Luis Diaz began. Luis Suarez , John Arias and James Rodriguez came on after the break.

began. , and came on after the break. Luis Diaz was brilliant, accumulating one goal, one assist and five key passes, offering more creativity than general goal threat.

Rodriguez played 45 minutes, deciding to assist, create a big chance, make two key passes and have a couple of attempts. Suarez scored, put two shots on goal, though had zero creativity.

We probably would have got a better read on Colombia if they’d started their best XI, but we saw some great performances from actual key assets.

CANADA 2-0 UZBEKISTAN

(1st June)

Goals : Osorio, Nelson

: Osorio, Nelson Assists: Oluwaseyi (x2)

NOTES