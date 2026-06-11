Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 9 expert Round 1 team reveals

Round 1 of World Cup Fantasy is finally here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got nine top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and opening round plans.

Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).

From aggressive chip usage to safer builds, there are plenty of different approaches heading into the tournament – as you’ll see below.