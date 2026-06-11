Team Reveals

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 9 expert Round 1 team reveals

11 June 2026 62 comments
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Round 1 of World Cup Fantasy is finally here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got nine top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and opening round plans.

Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).

From aggressive chip usage to safer builds, there are plenty of different approaches heading into the tournament – as you’ll see below.

@joaquin_roth

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  1. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 23 mins ago

    I have seen nobody talk about Turner (4.0) for the US or Cakir (4.2) for Turkey. Decent groups too and sub 5%. what is the catch?

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    1. AAAFootball
        7 hours, 38 mins ago

        Cakir is a lock in my team

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      • Christina.
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        Im looking at them as well as Zidane from Algeria
        Gunn from scotland?

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    2. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 6 mins ago

      Is Alajbegovic on pens for Bosnia when Dzeko is off the pitch? Only 4.2 and a very exciting player to watch.

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    3. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      Rochet, Ergashev
      Kimmich, Cucurella, Ryerson, Mojica, Vuskovic
      Dembele, Bruno, Musiala, Olmo, Raphinha
      Mbappe, Haaland, Undav

      Thoughts? I know Rochet is "questionable", could go for Rangel if he plays today, or Ochoa but that would mean Cucu out for Cubarsi as well.

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      1. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 37 mins ago

        Why Dembele over Olise when the latter is on the form of his career? Olmo is a rotation risk. Undav is a non-starter as far as I'm aware.

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 49 mins ago

        I'd go Rangel.

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      3. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        Undav and Olmo risky

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      4. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        3/10

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    4. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      A) KDB + Suarez
      B) James R. + Embolo

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    5. That Fantasy Guy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Anyone able to clarify if you can sub in a player/change your captain after each match or is it Matchday?

      Thanks

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        Each match

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      2. ChelseaGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 17 mins ago

        Each match

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    6. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Am I missing something re: De Cuyper? I'm not seeing him in other teams and yet he seems like a great differential. Under 5% ownership too.

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      1. The Mentaculus
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Had him in an earlier draft but slightly concerned about his place after he didn't start the last friendly in what looked like the first 11

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        He might not even start...

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        1. Blame it on Traore
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          Ah. Good intel. Thanks both.

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    7. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Galindez, Mojica, Akanji all at 4.9% ownership.
      Seems a bit sus that all these players who most are contemplating, are at this level

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah, Im trying to get keepers that play early that will be below 5%
        Will load up on sub 5% players in wk 3 with WC again.

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          6 hours, 45 mins ago

          btw, Freese in starting line up on here (predicted) for USA

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          1. ChelseaGuy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 41 mins ago

            Ahh fairs, but way better fixtures for other teams to target potential clean sheets

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            1. Christina.
              • 16 Years
              6 hours, 38 mins ago

              Im getting some African keepers i recon
              Heat should suit them

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        I'm avoiding all players that are that close to the threshold I think except Rangel since he plays in the first game.

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        1. Lenny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Both Mexican keepers on 4.8% . If the game works correctly then half of that 4.8% will jump ship and go for the other taking them over the 4.8%. I have been on Rangal since day 1 with 1% ownership but am now looking to jump ship.

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    8. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sub 5% players are going like boeings...

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      1. ChelseaGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Fully expecting to see my sub-5.0% players become 5.0% right after the deadline ends

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    9. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      A Bruno
      B olisse

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 45 mins ago

        both for me

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      2. ChelseaGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        Both if possible, but if only one then Bruno especially if WCing in MD3

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      3. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        B if I had to pick one. A lot more explosive

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    10. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Best cheap gk to go with Rangel?

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        I had Rangel and Crepeau, but decided to change to Gunn and Vargas with the unceirtainty around Rangel.

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          But we'll know if rangel is playing before deadline.

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          1. Christina.
            • 16 Years
            6 hours, 32 mins ago

            Yeah, but cant trust Fifa website

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            1. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              5 hours, 41 mins ago

              True, forgot about that.

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    11. dansmith1985
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      How’s this looking?

      Galindez
      Ryerson Cucurella Robertson Vasquez
      Bruno Musiala Wirtz
      Haaland Mbappe Oyarza

      Vargas Mendes Sabitzer Rodriguez

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Solid

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    12. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      The team continues to evolve!

      Rangel Crepeau
      Widmer Ordonez Ngoy Hernandez Otamendi
      B.Diaz Sane Musiala Olise Fernandes
      Oyarzabal Mbappe Haaland

      I have 2m ITB.

      Planned transfer is Musiala > Vini/Yamal
      Haaland > any other premium FWD also potentially on the cards.

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        CAN keeper is at 4.4%

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      2. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Looks a little bit over tinkered

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      3. fenixri
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 12 mins ago

        I like it, only one I dont rate is Hernandez

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    13. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not too many people with havertz in their teams. Could be a great differential. Sort of.....

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    14. One for All
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      A) McTominay
      B) Xhaka

      A or B guys?

      Thanks

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    15. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Current set up, hope it doesn't change again. Tired of all this tinkering.

      rangel vargas
      kimmich cucu inacio ryerson elvedi
      bruno olise raphina wirtz jrod
      haaland oyarzabal havertz

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      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Very nice

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    16. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Besides the FFS league are there any other sponsors or content creators running mini-leagues with prizes?

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    17. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      RMT

      Cakir Vargas
      Widmer Dumfries Cucurella Ryerson Kimmich
      Wirtz Sane Bruno James Olise
      Oyarzabal Embolo Haaland

      Plan for MD2 Haaland to Mbappe, Sane to Raph and play 12th Vini

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    18. KujaliaFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Anyone know about other prize mini-leagues from sponsors etc?

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    19. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Subway Socceroos article?

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    20. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Better option?

      A. Rangel ryerson
      B. Nyland Vasquez

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      1. deyell
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        A

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    21. Tomsk
      • 5 Years
      6 hours ago

      How many points we stick with from our captain is going to be the key thing.
      Don’t think you can stick with anything less than 13 points from a German player with Spain and Portugal playing after them. It’s going to be fun

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        10+ from anyone till big boys play will be a stick for me. After that its 6-8pts.

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        1. Tomsk
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 37 mins ago

          I think that’s too cautious. Bruno must be odds on to get double figures.

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    22. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Can someone please kindly explain the appeal of James Rodriguez, genuinely curious?!

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      1. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        I sold him

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      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        2014 nostalgia

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      3. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        excellent stats in qualifying - see article on Colombia team

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    23. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Is Cakir 1.4% or 14%? My eyes are fcked

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        1.4

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    24. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      I do wonder if the.transfers and wildcard work the same way this time around.

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    25. SuperEagle09
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I'm in a sweepstake where I can only use a certain 12 teams for the fantasy. My teams are South Africa, Morocco, Germany, Colombia, Switzerland, Egypt, Bosnia, England, Japan, Canada, Panama and Portugal. Here's the squad I came up with:

        Williams (RSA), Kobel
        Hakimi, Elvedi, Kimmich, Nuno Mendes, Munoz
        Bruno F, Brahim Diaz, Wirtz, Luis Diaz, Bellingham
        Kane, Embolo, Havertz

        Planning to 12th man Musiala against curaçao

        Any suggestions for improvements?

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