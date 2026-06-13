Brazil v Morocco team news: Thiago starts, Cunha a sub

The sixth match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is arguably the most intriguing to date: Brazil v Morocco.

Selecao, widely priced up as the fifth favourites to lift the trophy this summer, get their Group C campaign underway against the ‘official’ Africa Cup of Nations champions.

While Morocco’s AFCON success was marred by controversy, this is a side with plenty of pedigree, having reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022.

Kick-off at the New York New Jersey Stadium is at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Igor Thiago, who got the nod to lead the line in Brazil’s final pre-tournament friendly, keeps his place up top tonight.

In fact, compared to that 2-1 win over Egypt, there’s just one change: Gabriel Magalhaes ($5.5m), who had a delayed arrival to the Brazil camp after UEFA Champions League final duty, takes the place of the injured Wesley. The right-back pulled out of his country’s national team squad last week.

Neymar ($7.2m) isn’t part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad tonight due to injury, while Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) has to content himself with a place among the substitutes.

Gabriel is one of five Brazilians owned by more than 5% of FIFA World Cup Fantasy managers, hence beyond the reach of the Scouting Bonus. Raphinha ($8.0m), Vinicius Junior ($10.0m), Marquinhos ($5.2m) and Alisson ($5.0m) are the others.

As for Morocco, Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m) is fit to take his place at right-back.

As was the case in the Atlas Lions’ final warm-up matches, ‘out of position’ midfielder Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) leads the line.

The Champions League-winning Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) is by some distance the most-owned Moroccan on show tonight. His ownership is up at a whopping 22.6%.

LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Paqueta, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Thiago.

Subs: Weverton, Ederson, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bremer, Pereira, Silva, Fabinho, Santos, Cunha, Endrick, Henrique, Martinelli, Rayan.

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Riad, Diop, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaou; Diaz, El Khannouss, Saibari.

Subs: El Kajoui, Tagnaouti, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Belammari, Halhal, Salah Eddine, Amrabat, Talbi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Rahimi, Sbai, El Kaabi, Amaimouni.