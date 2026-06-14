World Cup Fantasy notes: McGinn hauls as Scotland ride luck

Scotland took on one of the lowest-ranked sides in the competition, Haiti, who sit 83rd on FIFA’s standings, in their World Cup opener.
It was far from convincing from Steve Clarke and his men, but they got the job done.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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SCOTLAND 1-0 HAITI
- Goal: McGinn
- Assist: Adams
- Tackle bonus: Christie | Jacques
- Top points scorers: McGinn (11), Robertson (9), Hendry (9), Hanley (9), Gunn (9)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Scotland may have won the match, but Haiti dominated several key metrics throughout the game. Steve Clarke’s side matched Haiti for shots on target and efforts inside the box, yet Haiti controlled more possession and produced more total attempts. That will concern Fantasy managers invested in the Tartan Army.
- Scotland performed better during the first half, controlling 55% of possession, generating more xG (expected goals), producing more shots, and matching Haiti for big chances created.
- The game completely flipped after the break, though. Haiti dominated the second half. They controlled 64% possession, generated four times the xG of Scotland and fired five more shots on goal. It really was a tale of two halves.
- The first major chance of the match fell to Scott McTominay ($6.5m). The midfielder burst into the box to meet a pass from winger Ben Doak ($4.9m), but clipped his effort against the post.
- Doak continued to threaten and created another opportunity in the 28th minute. The winger slid a clever pass into striker Che Adams ($5.4m), whose effort forced a save from the Haiti goalkeeper. The rebound then dropped kindly for John McGinn ($6.0m), and although he scuffed his strike, a deflection carried the ball into the net to hand Scotland the lead.
- Haiti responded immediately. Ruben Providence ($4.0m) cut inside from the left flank and fired directly at goalkeeper Angus Gunn ($3.6m), who spilled the effort. Fortunately for Scotland, Frantzdy Pierrot ($4.7m) failed to connect properly with the loose ball.
- Haiti continued to push hard for an equaliser in the second half, although McGinn should arguably have doubled his tally early after the restart. Aaron Hickey ($4.3m) reacted quickest to a loose ball outside the box and nodded it back into the danger area for McGinn, but the Scotland midfielder dragged his effort completely wide of the target.
- Big chances kept coming.
- Shortly after, Haiti right-back Carlens Arcus ($3.6m) whipped a dangerous cross into the Scotland penalty area. Pierrot rose well to meet it but guided his header narrowly wide of the post.
- Ultimately, Haiti failed to convert their pressure and chances into an equaliser. However, Scotland’s shaky display will surely raise concern among both fans and Fantasy managers ahead of the next round.