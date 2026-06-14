World Cup Fantasy notes: McGinn hauls as Scotland ride luck

Scotland took on one of the lowest-ranked sides in the competition, Haiti, who sit 83rd on FIFA’s standings, in their World Cup opener.

It was far from convincing from Steve Clarke and his men, but they got the job done.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SCOTLAND 1-0 HAITI

Goal: McGinn

McGinn Assist: Adams

Adams Tackle bonus: Christie | Jacques

Christie | Jacques Top points scorers: McGinn (11), Robertson (9), Hendry (9), Hanley (9), Gunn (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES