World Cup Fantasy notes: Krejci goal, Coufal assist + Son frustrates

We saw the first comeback win of the FIFA 2026 World Cup as Korea Republic overturned a 1-0 deficit to emerge with three points.

Here are our Scout Notes from the second fixture of the tournament, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 CZECHIA

Goals: Krejci, H. In-Beom, H.Oh.

Krejci, H. In-Beom, H.Oh. Assists: Coufal, K.Lee, H. In-Beom

Coufal, K.Lee, H. In-Beom Top points scorers: H. In-Beom (13), Krejci (10), H.Oh (8), Kang-In (7), Coufal (7)

MATCH STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES