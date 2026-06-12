World Cup Fantasy 2026

World Cup Fantasy notes: Krejci goal, Coufal assist + Son frustrates

12 June 2026 29 comments
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We saw the first comeback win of the FIFA 2026 World Cup as Korea Republic overturned a 1-0 deficit to emerge with three points.

Here are our Scout Notes from the second fixture of the tournament, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 CZECHIA

Krejci goal

  • Goals: Krejci, H. In-Beom, H.Oh.
  • Assists: Coufal, K.Lee, H. In-Beom
  • Top points scorers: H. In-Beom (13), Krejci (10), H.Oh (8), Kang-In (7), Coufal (7)

MATCH STATS

Krejci goal

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • While Korea Republic had to come from behind to win, they had control for most of the game. The Taeguk Warriors dominated possession and fired off 15 shots, more than double Czechia’s total. They also produced 10 shots inside the box, again comfortably outperforming their opponents.
  • The first half offered very little from either side. Neither team created a big chance, and the goalkeepers only had to make one save between them. The game came alive after the break, though. The second half produced five big chances, 12 attempts on goal, and 1.64 xG in an entertaining final 45 minutes.
  • The breakthrough finally arrived in the 59th minute. A dangerous long throw from Czech wing-back Vladimír Coufal ($3.6m) found Ladislav Krejčí ($4.4m), who powered home a looping header to put the Czechs ahead. None of it came as a surprise. In our earlier team preview, we highlighted just how dangerous Czechia can be from set-pieces, as well as Coufal’s creativity and Krejčí’s ability to find the net. Outside of his assist, Coufal came close to setting up an equaliser 10 minutes before the end with another dangerous throw-in.
  • Czechia talisman Patrik Schick ($7.3m) struggled to make an impact. The striker failed to register a single shot and eventually made way shortly after the hour mark.
  • Whilst Myung-bo Hong’s side had to dig deep during the first half, they raised the intensity after the break and took control of the game. The standout performer was central midfielder Hwang In-beom ($5.8m). He timed his run perfectly to meet a line-splitting pass before delicately lifting the ball over Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář ($4.1m) for the equaliser. Hwang then played a major role in the winner. Drifting out to the right wing, he squared the ball into the box for Oh Hyeon-gyu ($4.9m), who calmly finished from close range.
  • Creating the first Korean goal was qualifying star Kang-in Lee ($6.1m). Alongside his assist, the playmaker produced three chances and once again showed why he remains one of the most influential attackers in this side.
  • The liveliest player on the pitch was arguably Son Heung-min ($7.4m). Usually the main man for his country, Son couldn’t convert any of his six attempts on goal despite posting 0.66 xG (expected goals) and creating a chance for a teammate. To make matters worse for Fantasy managers, Son left the pitch in the 69th minute, much earlier than owners would have hoped.
  • Left-winger Lee Jae-sung ($6.2m) also impressed. Although he failed to return an attacking contribution, he still registered 0.36 xG, 0.36 xA (expected assists), and missed a big chance. He started ahead of Hwang Hee-chan ($6.1m), who struggled to make an impact from the bench.
  • Once again, no key pass bonus was given – despite the stats above suggesting two players created enough. No shots on target bonus was awarded, either.
29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 49 mins ago

    Read through the rules of the game… Basically if you can prevent yourself from making speculative substitutions of players that have already played, both your captain and vice captain score double points?

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 43 mins ago

      There wording isn't great, but no they don't both score double points. It's for 'set-and-forget' type scenarios when your captain doesn't play.

      "Your selected Captain will score double points. If your captain doesn’t play any minute during the matchday, your Vice-Captain will score double points instead. However, the Vice-Captain will score double points ONLY if you have not done any changes to your team during a live round."

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  2. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 44 mins ago

    I went with a team with most players under 5%

    Nyland (Vargas)

    Schlotterbeck Sanchez Elvedl Vasquez9p (Upacemano)
    Sane Wirtz Gordon (Olise Bruno)
    Oyarzabal Haaland Gakpo

    Tok a punt og Gakpo who is on pens and Gordon.

    What is your team?

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  3. southernpacific
    • 15 Years
    9 hours, 35 mins ago

    Whats a good score to stick on do we think

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    1. z13
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      Also stuck on this, had Vazquez' 9pter. I think it depends on other options' fixtures (Wirtz vs Curucao and Oyarzabal vs Cabo Verde both look like hauls) but 9 is probably a stick

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      10+ for captain (so 20), 6+ for a player

      Although Reckon I’ll bring on all subs, just for entertainment value…

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Player has to get 11+ to stick for me before the Spain game.

      Spain 10
      France 9
      Norway 8
      (Bruno save me tier)

      I have no one later than Bruno.

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    4. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      10 points.

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 43 mins ago

    What should I do here - picked team couple hours before the deadline and submitted, so don’t grief it too much lol:

    Verbruggan - Pickford
    Cucurella - Kimmich - Gabriel - Pacho - Munoz
    Bruno - Wirtz - Olise - Doku - McGinn
    Ronaldo - Oyarzabal - Havertz

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      let round 1 end first. Keep playing with captaincy till then.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        8 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers Holmes - is there any poor picks in there?

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          8 hours, 34 mins ago

          Have Pickford, Ronaldo, Bruno & Munoz on bench to bring on a round continues..

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      McGinn I guess and Gabriel/Munoz are not the same for their respective countries.

      Pray for Haaland blank this week and hopefully you have a plan for Mbappe vs Iraq.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        Good advice, thanks - had to have a Scot in my team, McGinn the fella

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 25 mins ago

          How is this Shankland guy? Is he expected to start vs Haiti or will it be Charlie Adams?

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 14 mins ago

            Shankland has been on fire for Scotland lately, brought him because of that and Haiti fixture. But who knows who will actually start.

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            1. Jafooli
              • 14 Years
              8 hours, 11 mins ago

              Talk that both might start, but Shankland the one to have at the moment, due to form - went McGinn for the lols

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          2. LangerznMash
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 11 mins ago

            Interested fact about Shankland is since he signed for Hearts, there has been a 40% increase in knife crime in what is Edinburgh. He is now joining Rangers, and Glasgow has the highest knife crime rate in Scotland... so very much is 'Shank-Land'.

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            1. Jafooli
              • 14 Years
              8 hours, 9 mins ago

              Ha, true story 🙂

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  5. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 22 mins ago

    Is my team supposed to show my points?

    Must say, the UI is pretty underwhelming.

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  6. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 3 mins ago

    What chance the Myster Booster is a Limitless chip like in Champions League FF?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      8 hours ago

      Isnt it clean sheet booster where your player loses CS points only if they concede 2 goals instead of 1? or was it fake news?

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    2. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      "Clean Sheet Shield" is what it appears to be, thanks to FPL Joe.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/31/fantasy-fifa-world-cup-2026-is-the-mystery-booster-unmasked

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cheers lads.

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  7. Faustus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 39 mins ago

    Strong work so far, FFS team.
    Can I ask if we're going to get access to the heat map data in the members area like in previous tournament years?

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      Hey Faustus! No heatmaps this year, unfortunately. Not sure if you've seen the player and team stats?

      You may have already clocked them but if not, they're here:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/world-cup/stats/players?scope=world_cup&table=wc_fantasy_scoring
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/world-cup/stats/teams?scope=world_cup&table=attacking

      (Just slide from Qualifying to World Cup)

      Each team + player is clickable from there, too.

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      1. Faustus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply.
        Yup, I've seen this years tool kit, which has a nice and friendly UX btw!
        The absence of the heat map is disappointing though. It's definitely a powerful tool that will be missed.
        What's the reason it's not included this year?

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  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which 10m mid would you pick up for next game? I have a German mid to sell (either Sane or Wirtz) and can afford anyone of these big guns.

    Yamal (Saudi Arabia) - If he comes off the bench and/or starts G1 and looks good, I can see him starting the second game to get some minutes in ahead of the knockouts. Surely the ceiling is the highest here but also the most uncertain in terms of minutes.

    Vini (Haiti) - This was the original plan. Bring in a big attacker from Brazil and because I have the budget, I can plump for Vini and hope he scores big.

    Salah (New Zealand) - I'm seriously considering it. He gets scouting bonus, New Zealand are poor on paper and it looks a fixture to attack. But form is rubbish, Egypt have also never won a game at the world cup either.

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      *Can't get Dembele because I'm maxed out on France and I'll likely get him as 12th man.

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