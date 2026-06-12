World Cup Fantasy notes: Krejci goal, Coufal assist + Son frustrates

We saw the first comeback win of the FIFA 2026 World Cup as Korea Republic overturned a 1-0 deficit to emerge with three points.
Here are our Scout Notes from the second fixture of the tournament, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
KOREA REPUBLIC 2-1 CZECHIA
- Goals: Krejci, H. In-Beom, H.Oh.
- Assists: Coufal, K.Lee, H. In-Beom
- Top points scorers: H. In-Beom (13), Krejci (10), H.Oh (8), Kang-In (7), Coufal (7)
MATCH STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- While Korea Republic had to come from behind to win, they had control for most of the game. The Taeguk Warriors dominated possession and fired off 15 shots, more than double Czechia’s total. They also produced 10 shots inside the box, again comfortably outperforming their opponents.
- The first half offered very little from either side. Neither team created a big chance, and the goalkeepers only had to make one save between them. The game came alive after the break, though. The second half produced five big chances, 12 attempts on goal, and 1.64 xG in an entertaining final 45 minutes.
- The breakthrough finally arrived in the 59th minute. A dangerous long throw from Czech wing-back Vladimír Coufal ($3.6m) found Ladislav Krejčí ($4.4m), who powered home a looping header to put the Czechs ahead. None of it came as a surprise. In our earlier team preview, we highlighted just how dangerous Czechia can be from set-pieces, as well as Coufal’s creativity and Krejčí’s ability to find the net. Outside of his assist, Coufal came close to setting up an equaliser 10 minutes before the end with another dangerous throw-in.
- Czechia talisman Patrik Schick ($7.3m) struggled to make an impact. The striker failed to register a single shot and eventually made way shortly after the hour mark.
- Whilst Myung-bo Hong’s side had to dig deep during the first half, they raised the intensity after the break and took control of the game. The standout performer was central midfielder Hwang In-beom ($5.8m). He timed his run perfectly to meet a line-splitting pass before delicately lifting the ball over Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář ($4.1m) for the equaliser. Hwang then played a major role in the winner. Drifting out to the right wing, he squared the ball into the box for Oh Hyeon-gyu ($4.9m), who calmly finished from close range.
- Creating the first Korean goal was qualifying star Kang-in Lee ($6.1m). Alongside his assist, the playmaker produced three chances and once again showed why he remains one of the most influential attackers in this side.
- The liveliest player on the pitch was arguably Son Heung-min ($7.4m). Usually the main man for his country, Son couldn’t convert any of his six attempts on goal despite posting 0.66 xG (expected goals) and creating a chance for a teammate. To make matters worse for Fantasy managers, Son left the pitch in the 69th minute, much earlier than owners would have hoped.
- Left-winger Lee Jae-sung ($6.2m) also impressed. Although he failed to return an attacking contribution, he still registered 0.36 xG, 0.36 xA (expected assists), and missed a big chance. He started ahead of Hwang Hee-chan ($6.1m), who struggled to make an impact from the bench.
- Once again, no key pass bonus was given – despite the stats above suggesting two players created enough. No shots on target bonus was awarded, either.