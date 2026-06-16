World Cup Fantasy notes: Rezaeian stars + $4.2m midfielder brace

New Zealand came agonisingly close to securing their first-ever World Cup victory, but Iran battled back twice to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw in Los Angeles.

It was an entertaining contest from start to finish. New Zealand looked dangerous on the counter-attack, while Iran controlled large spells of possession and kept pushing for a way back into the match. In the end, neither side could find a winner.

IRAN 2-2 NEW ZEALAND

Goals: Rezaeian, Mohebi | Just x2

Rezaeian, Mohebi | Just x2 Assists: Rezaeian | Wood x2

Rezaeian | Wood x2 Tackle bonus: Bell

Bell Shots on target bonus : Wood

: Wood Top points scorers: Just (16), Rezaeian (13), Wood (11), Mohebi (10)

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