World Cup Fantasy notes: Rezaeian stars + $4.2m midfielder brace

New Zealand came agonisingly close to securing their first-ever World Cup victory, but Iran battled back twice to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw in Los Angeles.
It was an entertaining contest from start to finish. New Zealand looked dangerous on the counter-attack, while Iran controlled large spells of possession and kept pushing for a way back into the match. In the end, neither side could find a winner.
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IRAN 2-2 NEW ZEALAND
- Goals: Rezaeian, Mohebi | Just x2
- Assists: Rezaeian | Wood x2
- Tackle bonus: Bell
- Shots on target bonus: Wood
- Top points scorers: Just (16), Rezaeian (13), Wood (11), Mohebi (10)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- This was an extremely close-fought contest that remained in the balance right until the final whistle. Both sides enjoyed similar levels of possession, generated almost identical xG (expected goals) totals, recorded a similar number of attempts on goal and created the same number of big chances.
- During the first half, Iran looked slightly more dangerous and edged New Zealand for xG. However, the All Whites controlled more possession and produced two additional shots.
- It took just seven minutes for the deadlock to be broken. Chris Wood ($6.5m) did brilliantly to hold up a long ball from the New Zealand goalkeeper before combining with Elijah Just ($4.2m) in a slick attacking move. A series of quick passes carried the pair into the Iran penalty area, where Wood cushioned the ball into Just’s path with his chest. The winger then unleashed a powerful half-volley into the roof of the net to give New Zealand a 1-0 lead.
- New Zealand nearly doubled their advantage soon after. Only a perfectly timed last-ditch tackle denied Wood from converting inside the box.
- Iran responded well. Mehdi Taremi ($6.1m) led a dangerous counter-attack and, rather than releasing teammates on either flank, backed himself from range. His effort beat the goalkeeper but crashed against the right-hand post.
- Iran eventually found a route back into the game through Ramin Rezaeian ($4.0m). The full-back initiated the attack from the wing before Shahriyar Moghanlou ($4.7m) saw his effort blocked inside the box. Rezaeian continued his run though, reacted quickest to the loose ball and flicked the deflection beyond the goalkeeper to level the match before half-time.
- The second half arguably tilted further in Iran’s favour. Although both teams generated similar xG totals, Iran doubled New Zealand’s shot count and won four more corners.
- Despite that, New Zealand struck first again. The goal mirrored their opener. Another clever one-two between Wood and Just carved open the Iran defence before Wood slipped the ball into the path of Just, who finished calmly to restore the lead.
- Iran refused to back down. Ten minutes later, Rezaeian delivered again. The full-back whipped a pinpoint cross into the penalty area, where Mohammad Mohebi ($5.9m) met it with a header that bounced in off the post to make it 2-2.
- Both sides deserve credit for an entertaining and hard-fought performance. Rezaeian starred for Iran, while the partnership between Wood and Just caused problems throughout and looked almost unplayable at times. However, both nations face far tougher opposition in Round 2, which makes their Fantasy appeal slightly harder to judge heading into the next set of fixtures.