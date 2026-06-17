Dugout Discussion

Ghana v Panama team news: No Partey for Black Stars

17 June 2026 3 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Follow that, Ghana and Panama…

After a six-goal thriller in Dallas, we’re fully prepared for an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ game as the two other teams in Group L meet in Toronto.

Kick-off is at 00:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There’s limited interest from a Fantasy perspective, with only one player, Antoine Semenyo ($7.2m), featuring in more than 1.1% of squads.

After Semenyo, Marvin Senaya ($3.5m) is the next most-owned player on show tonight. There aren’t any cheaper defenders than the Ghanaian right-back in the official Fantasy game.

Carlos Queiroz’s side are without Thomas Partey ($6.2m) this evening. The former Arsenal midfielder was denied entry to Canada, although he is free to play in the United States. The Black Stars’ next two group games are south of the border.

As for Panama, the free-kick-taking Amir Murillo ($5.0m) is the most popular pick in Fantasy circles. He features in 1% of managers’ teams.

LINE-UPS

Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi, Mensah, Adjetey, Opoku, Senaya, Yirenkyi, Owusu, Semenyo, Sulemana, Nuamah, Ayew.

Panama XI: Mosquera, Andrade, Cordoba, Ramos, Blackman, Rodriguez, Martinez, Harvey, Murillo, Waterman, Barcenas.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Gimenez to Dest? And then save FT?

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Can't give you an answer if you don't list your team mate.

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  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Morocco is really good but I don't see much interest in them? Thinking of bringing in Brahim Diaz. Should get me some goals vs Scotland.

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