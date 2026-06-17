Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy notes: Haaland haul + suspect defences

17 June 2026 27 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Anything Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) can do, Erling Haaland ($10.5m) can do better. Shortly after France’s main man delivered a double-digit haul in the win over Senegal, Haaland emerged with a 17-point return from Norway’s 4-1 win over plucky Iraq.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

IRAQ 1-4 NORWAY

  • Goals: Hussein | Haaland x2, Østigård, Hussein own-goal
  • Assists: Al Ammari | Møller Wolfe, Ødegaard, Haaland
  • Shot on target bonus: Haaland x2
  • Tackle bonus: Ismael
  • Top points scorers: Haaland (17), Østigård (10), Møller Wolfe (7), Al Ammari (7), Hussein (7)

TEAM STATS

Haaland haul

PLAYER STATS

Haaland haul

SCOUT NOTES

  • This was vintage Haaland. Peripheral for the most part (he had fewer touches than any other starter, even from Iraq), he was nevertheless there where it mattered, in the six-yard box, to convert Norway’s first two goals. While not often a striker who plays a wider part in the game, which is sometimes a criticism of him at Manchester City, he still pops up to deliver the only contributions that Fantasy managers care about: attacking returns. He slid in to score Norway’s first from a low David Moller Wolfe ($4.0m) cross before charging down Iraq ‘keeper Jalal Hassan ($3.9m) to double the lead. Hassan denied him a hat-trick late on but he still found time to claim an assist for his country’s final goal, which Aymen Hussein ($5.3m) put into his own net.
  • Norway’s next-most-owned Fantasy pick, Julian Ryerson ($4.2m), couldn’t deliver the goods. It wasn’t for the want of trying. On all manner of indirect set plays for his nation, he created a team-best three chances. All of them came from free-kicks and corners. He was noticeably more advanced from open play than Moller Wolfe, too, so to see the left-back claim an assist from his only key pass of the match was galling. As was Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) banking an assist from his only corner (and key pass) of the game.
  • Antonio Nusa ($6.1m) really caught the eye with his trickery and distribution on the left flank, although it amounted to nought in terms of shots and chances created. Alexander Sorloth ($6.8m) was a lumbering presence on the opposite wing, despite mustering a couple of half-decent chances. One was a header that, had it not been blocked, would have given Ryerson an assist.
  • This was a convincing-looking win for Norway on paper but that was far from the truth. Two late goals put a gloss on the scoreline but Iraq threatened, especially in the first half. Probably the big takeaway from this game, other than Haaland’s haul, was how suspect both sides looked defensively. That’s encouraging for the attackers of France and Senegal, who face these two nations next.
  • Iraq’s front two of Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi ($4.7m) caused Norway’s backline plenty of problems, each having three shots. Hussein was a menace in the air and brilliantly nodded in Iraq’s leveller, while Al Hamadi wasted a huge one-on-one chance to make it 2-2. Midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh ($5.6m) had a goalbound shot brilliantly blocked, while defenders Akam Hashim ($3.5m) and Hussein Ali ($3.6m) both had efforts that narrowly went over. The game finished 11-12 on shots, indeed.
27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who's the best $4.3m defender to get in?! I already have Moller Wolfe and Mojica.

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    1. Kroenius
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Just from a brief look:
        Both: Stanisic,Elvedi
        if it's M2 only you could also consider like Pacho,Uruguay backs maybe,Coufal (maybe too rogue are Laryea and Taniguchi)

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      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        32 mins ago

        Dest

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      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Ngoy is 3.7m for Belgium vs Iran.

        Depends what your strategy is.

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Thoughts on selling both Spanish attackers?
      I'm either that or adding a third one in Yamal, but that would mean no Mbappe

      Pedri, Oyarzabal -> Nakamura, Mbappe

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      1. Kroenius
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I'd rather have Junya Ito (if Kubo's out) /Maeda/Kamada from Japans midfield

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          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks! Will look deeper into that.

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      2. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Mids are really overrated in this game. Nipt enough points for real life assists and don't even get points properly for chances created.

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          So far the big forwards are the ones getting all the goals. But this round there are favorable fixtures for the likes of Salah, Vini, Yamal (surely will start) so I expect there to be decent points there.

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      3. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Best max. 7m midfielder for MD2 only?

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        1. Kroenius
            14 mins ago

            Options I like are Kamada/Junya Ito/Maeda,Rabiot,Sulc,Caicedo,James Rodriguez & Rice

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          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            3 mins ago

            Brahim Diaz, Pulisic, Kubo

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        2. Miro
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Ive got exact money for
          Odegaard -> Raphina,
          Oyrzabal -> Valencia,
          Sane -> Olise (-3)

          Y / N / better options?

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          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            I still like Sane honestly. He had a huge chance. If he scores that he's on 10 points and you aren't selling him. Plus still on scouting bonus.

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        3. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Better to WC md2 or 3? All chips remaining.

          Nyland vargas
          kimmich cucu inacio Vasquez WIDMER
          bruno olise raphina wirtz jrod
          haaland oyarzabal havertz

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          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            52 mins ago

            3 for sure.

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            1. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              27 mins ago

              Cheers. What do you think about Haaland Widmer > mbappe Hernandez?

              Plan to play12th man on messi.

              Would you sell Wirtz for Diaz/ Doku for a hit?

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        4. -GK22-
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour ago

          Worth -6?

          Haaland, Olazybal, Olmo, Vasquez

          To

          Mbappe, Valencia, Yamal, Pacho

          12th man Vini

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            58 mins ago

            No

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        5. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          55 mins ago

          Uzbek vs Colombia score prediction?

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          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            0-2

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        6. -GK22-
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          48 mins ago

          Tried again -3

          Mbappe, Vini, Suarez

          For

          Haaland, Olmo, Ozlybal

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        7. wagner is king
          • 15 Years
          26 mins ago

          who is the best 12th man option this game week?

          have mbap halland allready

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            Going vini

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        8. deyell
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          which transfers should I make for matchday 2? I plan to use wildcard for matchday 3

          A: Haaland -> Mbappe, Odegaard -> Vinicius
          B: Sabitzer -> Olise, Odegaard -> Vinicius

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            A

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        9. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Better option?

          A. Haaland oyarzabal Wirtz > mbappe Diaz messi/ Ronaldo/ Kane
          B. Haaland Wirtz Widmer > mbappe Diaz Hernandez

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