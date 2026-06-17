World Cup Fantasy notes: Haaland haul + suspect defences

Anything Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) can do, Erling Haaland ($10.5m) can do better. Shortly after France’s main man delivered a double-digit haul in the win over Senegal, Haaland emerged with a 17-point return from Norway’s 4-1 win over plucky Iraq.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

IRAQ 1-4 NORWAY

Goals : Hussein | Haaland x2, Østigård, Hussein own-goal

: Hussein | Haaland x2, Østigård, Hussein own-goal Assists : Al Ammari | Møller Wolfe, Ødegaard, Haaland

: Al Ammari | Møller Wolfe, Ødegaard, Haaland Shot on target bonus: Haaland x2

Haaland x2 Tackle bonus : Ismael

: Ismael Top points scorers: Haaland (17), Østigård (10), Møller Wolfe (7), Al Ammari (7), Hussein (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES