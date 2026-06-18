World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 2 clean sheet odds

18 June 2026 9 comments
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Our new World Cup Fantasy Toolkit has a wealth of useful information for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers – including clean sheet odds.

Here, we look at the teams with the best clean sheet chances in Round 2, at least according to the bookies.

Sportsmonks provide these figures.

WORLD CUP FANTASY – ROUND 2: BEST CLEAN SHEET ODDS

France are at the top, as they prepare to face Iraq in Round 2.

Didier Deschamps’ men sauntered through qualifying and often favour a defence-first approach when playing tournament football. Indeed, they kept four clean sheets in six matches at EURO 2024.

Spain rank as the second-most-likely team to keep a clean sheet in Round 2.

La Roja impressively won five of their six qualifiers to nil, and endured a stalemate against Cabo Verde. They are on an extraordinary unbeaten streak, too, having not lost in 31 matches, a run that dates back to March 2024.

An encounter against Saudi Arabia offers another opportunity to reassert their defensive credentials.

Brazil (v Haiti), Ecuador (v Curacao) and Canada (v Qatar) also have clean sheet potential in Round 2.

Haiti certainly impressed against Scotland in their World Cup opener, yet they were unable to score.

Both Curacao and Qatar did find the net in Round 1, thereby wiping out the clean sheets of Germany and Switzerland. However, they generated only 0.38 and 0.55 expected goals (xG) respectively, some of the lowest tallies we’ve seen at the tournament so far:

10 other nations have clean sheet odds that range from 50% to 60%, including heavyweights England, Portugal and Belgium.

Haiti, Iraq and Saudi Arabia are at the bottom, each with less than 10% chance of keeping a shut-out in Round 2.

9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Martinez and Romero starting for Argentina.

    https://www.marca.com/en/world-cup/2026/06/16/lionel-scaloni-makes-controversial-yet-necessary-lineup-decision-for-argentina-s-world-cup-opener.html

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Ofc I went Otamendi. Should've just gone Molina. Oh well. I have a spare transfer anyway. Can replace.

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      1. Thanos
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Romero could still get a RC and allow Ota to come on 😛

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      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Might get gametime or in MD2 or MD3.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Algeria & Austria will choke Argentina

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  2. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Mbappe or Olise for the armband please guys?

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Diehard Bayern fan but going with MBAPPE(c) x3 goals. Olise the provider.

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Cheers

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  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    I'm starting to wonder if I liked football more when defenders couldn't keep the ball as easily as midfielders do nowadays...

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