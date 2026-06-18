Uzbekistan v Colombia team news: Diaz and Munoz both start

The wait is finally over for Uzbekistan and Colombia as the final match of Round 1 is upon us.

Colombia, finalists in the most recent edition of the Copa America, finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying in a campaign that included wins over both Argentina and Brazil.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, lost only once in 16 qualifying matches and have since gained a new coach, former Ballon d’Or holder Fabio Cannavaro, as they look to make an impression in their first ever World Cup.

Cannavaro, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has contested only friendlies with Uzbekistan so far but recent results haven’t been great. There were defeats to Canada and the Netherlands in June following on from a 0-0 draw with Venezuela in March, a side Colombia beat 6-3 in their final qualifying match.

After Portugal’s draw with DR Congo earlier on, a win for either side would take them to the top of Group K.

Kick-off at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is at 03:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Most of the attention in this match will be on Luis Diaz ($8.1m) and Daniel Munoz ($4.6m), the two players owned by more than five per cent of World Cup Fantasy teams.

Former Liverpool winger Diaz is expected to pose the main attacking threat for Colombia, having registered a staggering 55 shots in qualifying, scoring seven goals.

La selección continue to rely heavily on the evergreen James Rodriguez ($6.5m) for chance creation, however, with the 34-year-old fashioning 61 goalscoring opportunities for his team-mates in qualifying. The most-capped outfield player in his country’s history, he dominates the airwaves back home.

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov ($4.3m) will be the most recognisable Uzbek to Premier League watchers. He starts as part of a back three.

Up front, Eldor Shomurodov ($6.5m), Uzbekistan’s all-time leading goalscorer with 44 goals, could prove to be a canny differential. An imposing figure at 6 foot 3 inches tall, he was the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

LINE-UPS

Uzbekistan XI: Utkir Yusupov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov, Eldor Shomurodov

Subs: A. Nematov, B. Ergashev, K. Alizhonov, F. Sayfiev, J. Iskanderov, O. Hamrobekov, R. Jiyanov, D. Khamdamov, A. Ganiev, A. Amonov, I. Sergeev, S. Esanov, A. Ulmasaliev, J. Urozov, U. Eshmurodov

Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez

Subs: D. Ospina, A. Montero, S. Arias, K. Castano, R. Rios, J. Carrascal, J. Cordoba, Y. Mina, J. Portilla, W. Ditta, J. Hernandez, J. Quintero, J. Campaz, D. Machado, A. Gomez