Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 clubs

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may not be up and running for 2026/27 yet but the fixtures are out – so let the preliminary planning begin!

READ MORE: Summer 2026: All the key dates for FPL managers

It usually pays to do some medium-term thinking ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Fixture Ticker for Chief Scout subscribers.

Here, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Fixture Ticker makes our lives easier, being able to see long streaks of green/blue at a glance.

READ MORE: Our FPL Fixture Ticker is free for everyone – here is how to use it

The fixture runs we’ve picked out are either all or mostly favourable stretches of games. We’ve set the minimum at four matches, with one exception: Fulham’s Gameweek 6-8 run. The Cottagers face all three newly promoted sides in that time!

Some clubs have two separate runs. For example, we’ve highlighted the start of Chelsea‘s good sequence from Gameweek 17 (which continues beyond the lookahead).

Sometimes, there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong run. For example, Bournemouth‘s schedule from Gameweeks 9-16 contains an off-putting trip to the Emirates. However, favourable home fixtures against Coventry City and Hull City fall on either side of the Arsenal game.

There are other, shorter sequences that Fantasy managers may want to target, of course. Arsenal have Coventry City in Gameweek 1, so many owners will just swallow the trickier matches in Gameweeks 2 and 3. Sunderland have a decent opening 2-3 fixtures, too.

And some players – Erling Haaland, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us. But hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

In the image below, we’ve tried to mostly dodge meetings with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. There are some unavoidable exceptions, however, as mentioned above.