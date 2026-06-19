Fixtures

Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for all 20 clubs

19 June 2026 7 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) may not be up and running for 2026/27 yet but the fixtures are out – so let the preliminary planning begin!

It usually pays to do some medium-term thinking ahead of the big Gameweek 1 kick-off.

It’s with that in mind that we’ve put together this ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Fixture Ticker for Chief Scout subscribers.

Here, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of the season.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Fixture Ticker makes our lives easier, being able to see long streaks of green/blue at a glance.

The fixture runs we’ve picked out are either all or mostly favourable stretches of games. We’ve set the minimum at four matches, with one exception: Fulham’s Gameweek 6-8 run. The Cottagers face all three newly promoted sides in that time!

Some clubs have two separate runs. For example, we’ve highlighted the start of Chelsea‘s good sequence from Gameweek 17 (which continues beyond the lookahead).

Sometimes, there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong run. For example, Bournemouth‘s schedule from Gameweeks 9-16 contains an off-putting trip to the Emirates. However, favourable home fixtures against Coventry City and Hull City fall on either side of the Arsenal game.

There are other, shorter sequences that Fantasy managers may want to target, of course. Arsenal have Coventry City in Gameweek 1, so many owners will just swallow the trickier matches in Gameweeks 2 and 3. Sunderland have a decent opening 2-3 fixtures, too.

And some players – Erling Haaland, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us. But hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

In the image below, we’ve tried to mostly dodge meetings with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. There are some unavoidable exceptions, however, as mentioned above.

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MShalkz
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you stick or twist on a captain with 18 points? Feels daft leaving it on a Canada keeper after GW1

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      2 goals min stick for me

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    2. HotNashville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Look at how many possible captains you have left. If you only have 3 possible rolls left, then stick on 9. But this early in the week you should have more and I would suggest rolling for a mid or striker who could bring in 12+ points - to double to 24+

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  2. SuperG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    This is great. Thanks for getting it out so fast.

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  3. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour ago

    I don't think it suits BB in gw1 this year because the teams with the best early fixtures are City, United and Liverpool You'll want some Arsenal as well, all of which will cost you and leave you no bench.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      Till we see prices and know who the cheap options are............

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      1. Funkyav
        • 17 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah really not worth worrying about FPL until the game launches tbh

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