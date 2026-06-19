Scotland v Morocco team news: Clarke makes three changes

Scotland go into tonight’s Group C encounter with Morocco knowing that a win will send them through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

That’ll be easier said than done: the north African nation were excellent in their own Round 1 meeting with Brazil, fully meriting their one-all draw.

And, let’s not forget, Morocco are 35 places ahead of Steve Clarke’s side in the FIFA rankings.

Kick-off at the Boston Stadium is at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news for the Atlas Lions is simple: they go with the same side that drew with Brazil.

That means another stint up front for the ‘out of position’ Fantasy midfielder Ismael Saibari ($6.5m).

But Clarke has tinkered with his line-up, despite last weekend’s victory over Haiti.

Scotland are set to line up in a more conservative shape, with Kieran Tierney ($4.3m), Nathan Patterson ($4.0m) and Ryan Christie ($5.6m) promoted to the side.

Aaron Hickey ($4.3m), Ben Gannon-Doak ($4.9m) and Lawrence Shankland ($5.5m) drop down to substitute duty.

Just two players on show tonight are above the 5% ownership threshold, so won’t qualify for Scouting Bonus in the FIFA game. They are Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) and Scott McTominay ($6.5m).

LINE-UPS

Scotland XI: Gunn, Patterson, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson, McGinn, Ferguson, Christie, McTominay, Adams.

Subs: Kelly, Gordon, Hickey, Fletcher, Dykes, Stewart, Souttar, Hyam, Doak, Hirst, Shankland, McLean, Ralston, Curtis, McKenna.

Morocco XI: Bono, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari.

Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Amrabat, Saadane, Talbi, Rahimi, El Ouahdi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Sbai, Belammari, El Kaabi, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Halhal, Salah-Eddine.