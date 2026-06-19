Scotland v Morocco team news: Clarke makes three changes

Scotland go into tonight’s Group C encounter with Morocco knowing that a win will send them through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
That’ll be easier said than done: the north African nation were excellent in their own Round 1 meeting with Brazil, fully meriting their one-all draw.
And, let’s not forget, Morocco are 35 places ahead of Steve Clarke’s side in the FIFA rankings.
Kick-off at the Boston Stadium is at 23:00 BST.
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TEAM NEWS
The team news for the Atlas Lions is simple: they go with the same side that drew with Brazil.
That means another stint up front for the ‘out of position’ Fantasy midfielder Ismael Saibari ($6.5m).
But Clarke has tinkered with his line-up, despite last weekend’s victory over Haiti.
Scotland are set to line up in a more conservative shape, with Kieran Tierney ($4.3m), Nathan Patterson ($4.0m) and Ryan Christie ($5.6m) promoted to the side.
Aaron Hickey ($4.3m), Ben Gannon-Doak ($4.9m) and Lawrence Shankland ($5.5m) drop down to substitute duty.
Just two players on show tonight are above the 5% ownership threshold, so won’t qualify for Scouting Bonus in the FIFA game. They are Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) and Scott McTominay ($6.5m).
LINE-UPS
Scotland XI: Gunn, Patterson, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson, McGinn, Ferguson, Christie, McTominay, Adams.
Subs: Kelly, Gordon, Hickey, Fletcher, Dykes, Stewart, Souttar, Hyam, Doak, Hirst, Shankland, McLean, Ralston, Curtis, McKenna.
Morocco XI: Bono, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari.
Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Amrabat, Saadane, Talbi, Rahimi, El Ouahdi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Sbai, Belammari, El Kaabi, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Halhal, Salah-Eddine.