World Cup Fantasy notes: Coufal creative + South Africa improve

South Africa kept their World Cup hopes alive after battling back to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta.
Czechia looked set to claim all three points after taking an early lead, but South Africa produced a much-improved second-half display and eventually found a deserved equaliser. The result leaves qualification finely balanced heading into the final round of Group A fixtures.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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CZECHIA 1-1 SOUTH AFRICA
- Goals: Sadilek | Mokoena
- Assists: Sojka | Maseko
- Tackle bonus: Mbatha
- Shots on target bonus: Makgopa
- Top points scorers: Sadilek (11), Mokoena (9), Maseko (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- South Africa controlled most of the game when looking at the underlying numbers. Bafana Bafana finished with 62% possession, generated more xG (expected goals) and registered more attempts on goal. However, Czechia created three big chances compared to South Africa’s one, making them the more clinical side in dangerous areas.
- Both managers made several notable changes. Czechia left Jaroslav Zelený ($3.9m), Pavel Šulc ($5.9m), Lukáš Provod ($5.9m) and Tomáš Souček ($5.6m) out of the starting XI. South Africa reverted to their familiar back four but surprisingly left Relebohile Mofokeng ($4.9m), Evidence Makgopa ($4.5m) and star striker Lyle Foster ($5.4m) on the bench. Foster did not feature at all.
- The first half told an interesting story. South Africa controlled 63% possession, but Czechia generated more xG and created more big chances.
- The opening goal arrived after just six minutes. A low cross from the right found Alexandr Sojka ($4.5m), who showed great composure by clipping a pass into the run of Michal Sadílek ($5.6m). The midfielder guided a left-footed finish through the goalkeeper and into the bottom-right corner to give Czechia an early lead.
- South Africa responded well and attacked in waves, but their final ball often lacked quality. Their best opportunity before the break came when full-back Aubrey Modiba ($3.7m) delivered a dangerous cross towards the back post. Matěj Kovář ($4.1m) got a hand to the delivery but could only push it into the path of Thapelo Maseko ($4.2m), whose effort was brilliantly blocked.
- The second half belonged almost entirely to South Africa. Apart from Czechia’s only big chance after the interval, Bafana Bafana controlled 61% possession, generated more than double their opponents’ xG and produced more attempts on goal.
- Czechia actually started the second period brightly. They created several half-chances, but the South Africa defence blocked or dealt with each one well.
- South Africa finally found a breakthrough in the 80th minute. Thapelo Maseko ($4.8m) cut inside from the right and fired a left-footed effort which struck a defender’s hand inside the penalty area. The referee pointed straight to the spot. Teboho Mokoena ($4.3m) stepped up and confidently buried the penalty into the bottom-left corner as Kovář dived the wrong way.
- South Africa pushed hard for a late winner, but Czechia defended resolutely to earn a share of the points.
- Vladimír Coufal ($3.6m) impressed creatively throughout, producing five key passes and creating one big chance. However, teammate Patrik Schick ($7.3m) failed to convert either of his two big opportunities, meaning Czechia could not make their attacking numbers count.
- For South Africa, Modiba again showcased his attacking quality by producing two key passes. Oswin Appollis ($4.9m), who missed out on the starting XI in Round 1, also impressed after coming into the side, although he could not turn his lively display into a Fantasy return.