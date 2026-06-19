World Cup Fantasy notes: Coufal creative + South Africa improve

South Africa kept their World Cup hopes alive after battling back to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta.

Czechia looked set to claim all three points after taking an early lead, but South Africa produced a much-improved second-half display and eventually found a deserved equaliser. The result leaves qualification finely balanced heading into the final round of Group A fixtures.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

CZECHIA 1-1 SOUTH AFRICA

Goals: Sadilek | Mokoena

Sadilek | Mokoena Assists: Sojka | Maseko

Sojka | Maseko Tackle bonus: Mbatha

Mbatha Shots on target bonus: Makgopa

Makgopa Top points scorers: Sadilek (11), Mokoena (9), Maseko (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES