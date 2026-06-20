Germany v Cote d’Ivoire team news: Germans unchanged

It’s a step-up in class for Germany this evening as they prepare to face Cote d’Ivoire in Group E.

Nationalmannschaft coasted to a 7-1 win over whipping boys Curacao in Round 1 but now face a side who were also victorious in the first round of group games.

The Elephants were late winners over Ecuador, building on an excellent defensive record in qualification with a first World Cup clean sheet since 2010.

Kick-off in tonight’s match is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Germany’s starting XI is unchanged tonight after their mauling of Curacao.

Emerse Faé goes against the ‘never change a winning side’ mantra, however.

He’s made five alterations from the Ecuador game, rewarding Amad Diallo ($5.9m) for his match-winning goal with a promotion to the line-up.

In fact, all five substitutes who came on in Round 1 are given a chance to shine from the start.

Odilon Kossounou ($4.3m), Ibrahim Sangare ($5.8m), Ange-Yoan Bonny ($4.9m) and Christ Inao Oulai ($4.6m) are the others.

Dropping out are the five players who came off against Ecuador: Guela Doue ($3.9m), Bazoumana Toure ($4.5m), Seko Fofana ($6.8m), Elye Wahl ($5.9m) and Nicolas Pepe ($5.9m).

LINE-UPS

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Nmecha, Pavlovic, Sane, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz.

Subs: Amiri, Anton, Baumann, Beier, Goretzka, Gross, Leweling, Nubel, Ouedraogo, Raum, Rüdiger, Stiller, Thiaw, Undav.

Cote d’Ivoire XI: Y Fofana, Singo, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan, Diallo, Kessie, Sangare, Yan Diomande, Bonny, Oulai.

Subs: Adringra, Diakite, O Diomande, Doue, S Fofana, Guessand, Guiagon, Kone, Lafont, Ndicka, Operi, Pepe, Seri, Toure, Wahi.