Turkey v Paraguay team news: Guler and Kadioglu start

Both Turkey and Paraguay will be looking to bounce back from defeats to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Earlier on, the USA’s win over Australia ensures Mauricio Pochettino’s team will top Group D, given the new head-to-head rule for separating teams who finish level on points.

Kick-off in San Francisco is at 04:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arda Güler ($7.0m), found in 7.5 per cent of World Cup Fantasy teams, is the only player who doesn’t qualify for Scouting bonus.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who mustered eight shots in the surprise 2-0 reverse against Australia in round 1, poses the greatest attacking threat.

Brighton’s versatile defender Ferdi Kadioglu ($4.3m) starts alongside him.

He’ll be facing a former team-mate in Julio Enciso ($6.6m) and a current team-mate in Diego Gómez ($6.8m), who both start for the Paraguayans.

Sunderland’s Omar Alderete ($4.1m) retains his place at centre-back while former Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) starts again in midfield.

Fabian Balbuena ($4.0m), once of West Ham, and Nottingham Forest’s ex-player Ramon Sosa ($5.3m), warm the bench.

LINE-UPS

Turkey XI: Uğurcan Çakır, Mert Müldür, Merih Demiral, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, İsmail Yüksek, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Yunus Akgün, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, Kerem Aktürkoğlu

Subs: M. Gunok, A. Bayindir, Z. Celik, C. Soyuncu, S. Ozcan, O. Kokcu, D. Gul, E. Elmali, O. Kabak, I. Kahveci, B. Yilmaz, K. Ayhan, O. Aydin, S. Akaydin, C. Uzun

Paraguay XI: Orlando Gill, Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Júnior Alonso, Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Matías Galarza Fonda, Miguel Almirón, Isidro Pitta, Julio Enciso

Subs: G. Fernandez, G. Olveira, G. Velazquez, F. Balbuena, R. Sosa, A. Sanabria, P. Mauricio, J. Canale, D. Bobadilla, A. Romero, A. Arce, B. Ojeda, G. Avalos, G. Caballero, A. Maidana