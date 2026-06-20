World Cup Fantasy: Enciso excellent, Almiron ban + Türkiye exit

The first surprise exit of the World Cup happened overnight as Türkiye crashed out of the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay.

Despite dominating for a second consecutive match, Türkiye – second favourites in Group D – once again failed to turn their superiority into goals.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

PARAGUAY 1-0 TURKIYE

Goal: Galarza

Galarza Assist: Enciso

Enciso Tackle bonus: Galarza | Yüksek, Çalhanoglu,

Galarza | Yüksek, Çalhanoglu, Top points scorers: Galarza (11), Gill (10)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES