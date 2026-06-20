World Cup Fantasy: Neymar + Raphinha injury updates, Vini threat

Brazil responded as needed after a disappointing opening-round display, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

The five-time world champions dominated from the opening whistle, creating chances at will and rarely allowing Haiti into the contest. The result also confirmed Haiti as the first nation to be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BRAZIL 3-0 HAITI

Goals: Cunha x2, Junior

Cunha x2, Junior Assists: Junior, Paqueta

Junior, Paqueta Tackle bonus: Casemiro, Guimarães

Casemiro, Guimarães Shots on target bonus: Cunha

Cunha Top points scorers: Cunha (15), Vinicius (12), Danilo (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Brazil were in cruise control from start to finish. Although they registered just one more attempt on goal than Haiti, Carlo Ancelotti’s side dominated possession with 57%, generated 1.56 xG (expected goals) and created five big chances.

Haiti failed to register a single attempt on goal during the first half. Brazil, meanwhile, generated 1.21 xG, created three big chances and produced six attempts before the break.

Bruno Guimarães ($6.8m) nearly created the opener early on with a perfectly weighted ball over the top of the Haiti defence. Raphinha ($8.2m) timed his run well before calmly finishing beyond the goalkeeper, but the offside flag denied Brazil the lead.

($6.8m) nearly created the opener early on with a perfectly weighted ball over the top of the Haiti defence. ($8.2m) timed his run well before calmly finishing beyond the goalkeeper, but the offside flag denied Brazil the lead. The breakthrough arrived moments later. Vinícius Júnior ($10.0m) danced into the penalty area before cutting inside and forcing a save with his right foot. The rebound fell perfectly for Matheus Cunha ($7.3m), who reacted quickest to poke the ball into the net.

($10.0m) danced into the penalty area before cutting inside and forcing a save with his right foot. The rebound fell perfectly for ($7.3m), who reacted quickest to poke the ball into the net. Brazil never eased up. Wave after wave of attacks eventually produced a second goal. Vinícius Júnior pounced on a defensive mistake before threading a superb through-ball into Cunha, who rifled a left-footed finish into the top-left corner.

Brazil then suffered an injury scare just before half-time. Raphinha pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring problem and left the pitch before the interval. Early reports from multiple sources suggest the injury is only minor, but further confirmation is still needed.

“With Raphinha we have to evaluate, they will evaluate him tomorrow. Right now, we don’t know what happened.” – Carlo Ancelotti, via Futbol Fantasy

Brazil wrapped up the scoring before the break. Lucas Paquetá ($6.5m) floated a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Vinícius Júnior, who sprinted clear from the left, shifted onto his right foot and calmly slotted home to make it 3-0.

($6.5m) floated a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Vinícius Júnior, who sprinted clear from the left, shifted onto his right foot and calmly slotted home to make it 3-0. The second half proved much more balanced. Brazil still created two big chances, but possession became far more even and Haiti actually produced more attempts on goal. Selecao replacing their entire frontline, plus the commanding half-time lead, is an asterisk against that. The game was effectively done at the interval.

“I don’t think it was a physical issue. It’s that you have an opponent who wants to compete, to fight. You slow down a bit because you’re 3-0 up, nothing new in football.” – Carlo Ancelotti on the second-half slowdown, via Futbol Fantasy

Brazil still looked sporadically dangerous on the counter. Gabriel Martinelli ($6.5m), who replaced Paquetá shortly after the hour mark, struck the crossbar after a clever backheel from Vinícius Júnior created the opening inside the Haiti penalty area.

($6.5m), who replaced Paquetá shortly after the hour mark, struck the crossbar after a clever backheel from Vinícius Júnior created the opening inside the Haiti penalty area. As for Haiti, they forced one outstanding point-blank save and another stop from distance, but they could not turn their improved performance into goals. As mentioned, they are now out.

Even if Raphinha is fit for Round 3, it’s worth relating what Ancelotti said about the positioning of the Barcelona winger compared to Vinicius Junior on the opposite flank:

“I positioned Vinícius Júnior a bit more centrally, leaving the play to Douglas Santos on the outside, who did very well. Vinícius Júnior is dangerous, not only in one-on-one situations, but also attacking deep. It’s clear that he’s more dangerous attacking deep in midfield. He scored a goal and provided an assist. He can change position, and the others can adapt. The right flank is a bit more fixed with Raphinha and Rayan because we preferred to have Danilo a bit deeper.” – Carlo Ancelotti, via Futbol Fantasy

Neymar should be back in Round 3, meanwhile: