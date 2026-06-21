Dugout Discussion

Spain v Saudi Arabia team news: Yamal, Olmo + Porro start

21 June 2026 85 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Held to a stunning goalless draw by Cape Verde in Round 1, Spain next face Saudi Arabia, who famously beat eventual champions Argentina in 2022.

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Therefore, the European giants make four changes to their starting XI, headlined by the inclusion of Lamine Yamal ($10.0m).

He, Pedro Porro ($5.5m), Dani Olmo ($7.7m) and Alex Baena ($6.0m) come in for Ferran Torres ($7.8m), Marcos Llorente ($5.5m), Gavi ($6.5m) and Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m).

Meanwhile, popular picks Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) and Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) remain in the lineup.

As for Saudi Arabia, Ali Lajami ($3.5m) and Nasser Al Dawsari ($5.2m) replace Mohamed Kanno ($5.1m) and Mohammed Abu Al Shamat ($5.5m). Then again, none of their individuals has more than 0.6% ownership.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Ruiz, Gavi, Zubimendi, Torres, Pino, Williams, Munoz, Iglesias

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Harbi; N Al Dawsari, Al Khaibari; Al Juwayr, Al Brikan, S Al Dawsari

Subs: Alaqidi, Majrashi, Washl, Kadish, Thikri, Abu Al Shamat, Al Johani, Al Hejji, Kanno, Yahya, Al Shehri, Al Ghannam, Al Hamddan, Mandash

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

85 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MOTHRA
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    I’m surprised Rodri has stayed on… the delicate flower.

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  2. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Ozerbal to e Valencia going well to get vinny in !

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      You’ve lost me?

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        Sorry I get it now 😆

        Nevermind haha, apologies for your pain

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        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ha yeah
          Was to fund musiala to vinny

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      If I had an extra free transfer I would have taken Oz out for Havertz

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah, oz was poor first game

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  3. Scratch
    • 16 Years
    14 mins ago

    Really annoyed. I swapped Raphinha captain to Wirtz yesterday. Checked after the match it had reverted back to Raph.
    Then today I swapped from Raphinha to Oyarz.. double checked I saved this time.
    Now it's reverted back to Raphinha again. I was able to swap (c) in round 1 with no issue

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Had few issues, especially with app

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  4. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Stick cucurella 20 pts as c? Mbappe 12th man so only real options olise or Haaland

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m in a similar enough situation. Have Olise, Haaland and Diaz. Will probably twist.

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