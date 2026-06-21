Spain v Saudi Arabia team news: Yamal, Olmo + Porro start

Held to a stunning goalless draw by Cape Verde in Round 1, Spain next face Saudi Arabia, who famously beat eventual champions Argentina in 2022.

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 17:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Therefore, the European giants make four changes to their starting XI, headlined by the inclusion of Lamine Yamal ($10.0m).

He, Pedro Porro ($5.5m), Dani Olmo ($7.7m) and Alex Baena ($6.0m) come in for Ferran Torres ($7.8m), Marcos Llorente ($5.5m), Gavi ($6.5m) and Fabian Ruiz ($6.8m).

Meanwhile, popular picks Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) and Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) remain in the lineup.

As for Saudi Arabia, Ali Lajami ($3.5m) and Nasser Al Dawsari ($5.2m) replace Mohamed Kanno ($5.1m) and Mohammed Abu Al Shamat ($5.5m). Then again, none of their individuals has more than 0.6% ownership.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena

Subs: Raya, Joan Garcia, Pubill, Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Llorente, Merino, Ruiz, Gavi, Zubimendi, Torres, Pino, Williams, Munoz, Iglesias

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Al Harbi; N Al Dawsari, Al Khaibari; Al Juwayr, Al Brikan, S Al Dawsari

Subs: Alaqidi, Majrashi, Washl, Kadish, Thikri, Abu Al Shamat, Al Johani, Al Hejji, Kanno, Yahya, Al Shehri, Al Ghannam, Al Hamddan, Mandash