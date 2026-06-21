Uruguay v Cape Verde team news: Darwin benched

Cape Verde are back in action on Sunday night after they stunned Spain in Round 1.

They will face Uruguay, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener.

Kick-off in Miami is at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Juan Manuel Sanabria and Agustin Canobbio come into the starting XI for Marcelo Biesla’s Uruguay.

Matias Vinas and Darwin Nunez drop to the bench.

As for Cape Verde, they make three changes from Round 1.

Telmo Arcanjo, Garry Rodrigues and Gilson Benchimol are promoted to the side.

Jovane Cabral, Laros Duarte and Dailon Livramento drop down to substitute duty.

Not one player on show in this match has ownership greater than 5%:

LINE-UPS

Uruguay XI: Muslera, Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Sanabria, Ugarte, Bentancur, Canobbio, Valverde, Araujo, Vinas

Subs: Mele, Rochet, Gimenez, Bueno, Vina, Piquerez, de la Cruz, Pellestri, Zalazar, Martinez, Rodriguez, Darwin, Aguirre

Cape Verde XI: Vozinha, Moreira, Lopes, Borges, S Cabral, Pina, Arcanjo, Mendes, Monteiro, J Rodrigues, Benchimol

Subs: Santos, da Rosa, Pires, Pina, Costa, Stopira, D Duarte, L Duarte, Y Semedo, Paolo, da Costa, J Cabral, Varela, Livramento, W Semedo