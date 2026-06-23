Dugout Discussion

England v Ghana team news: Guehi in, O’Reilly benched

23 June 2026 53 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The next lot of Group L matches get underway on Tuesday night, as England and Ghana aim to make it two wins from two.

Kick-off in Boston is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from England’s impressive victory over Croatia, and they’re both in defence. Marc Guehi ($5.1m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) replace John Stones ($4.6m) and Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m).

This means that Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) remains a substitute, and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) is still preferred to goal-scoring understudy Marcus Rashford ($7.5m).

As for Ghana, there are four changes from the 1-0 over Panama. Thomas Partey ($6.2m) starts, having been denied entry into Canada last week. Also entering the XI are Inaki Williams ($5.9m), Kwasi Sibo ($4.7m) and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ($3.8m).

Out go Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m), Ernest Nuamah ($5.0m) and former Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Henderson, Trafford, Chalobah, O’Reilly, Stones, Burn, Saka, Henderson, Mainoo, Quansah, Rogers, Rashford, Eze, Watkins, Toney

Ghana XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Williams, Partey, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

Subs: Zigi, Anang, Seidu, Mumin, Rahman, Oppong, Luckassen, Owusu, Boakye, Fatawu, Thomas-Asante, Baah, Sulemana, Nuamah, Adu

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Predictions:

    England 3-0 Ghana

    Kane, Gordon & Saka (from the bench)

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Assists - Rice & Spence

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      2-1 England

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Come on ENGLAND

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    4. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      1-1

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  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Another WC try. How is it looking?

    Room Beach
    Dumfries Medina Doue Freeman Riad
    Yamal Vini Salah Mane Summerville
    Mbappe Messi Gakpo

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Looks good. WC3 teams will be very different from what I've seen thus far. I have 6 out of your 15.

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      29 mins ago

      Don't think Messi starts.

      I'm not so keen on Salah vs a decent Iran defense and also skeptical on Yamal mins/motivation. Spain win the group with a draw.
      I think De Bruyne is one of the best picks you can get right now. Super high motivation vs a very low ranked team.

      Defense wise, I think you can do better. Senegal, Cote D'Ivoire, Belgium all seem really good teams to back with scouting bonus options.

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      1. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        23 mins ago

        Counterpoint - Belgium look bloody useless

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          17 mins ago

          They played the 2 best teams so far. New Zealand are notably worse. I think a KDB haul is very likely.

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          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            *2 best in their group just to clarify haha

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        2. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          De cuyper is worth a punt.. should have scored gw2

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      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        I think Messi will start but who knows.

        Same with Yamal. Need to get up to speed. Not hundred on Salah

        Belgium are useless, have no interest in KDB

        I think I have a solid defence here, all with scouting bonus except Dumfries

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Belgium have it all to play for against the lowest ranked team in the tournament. It's a no-brainer imo but sure if you think you can find better.

          I'm like 95% sure Messi doesn't start. He's nearly 40. Argentina have qualified top of the group already. He will come on for the last 20 mins at most. Imagine the stick the manager would get if Messi gets injured in a dead rubber.

          Yamal I can see starting. They have something to play for, he needs the mins for rhythm. Problem is he's basically guaranteed to come off after an hour at most. I don't think 60 mins of Yamal vs Uruguay is worth one of my 5 midfield slots for this week..

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    3. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      You taking a room on the beach? I am jealous

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  3. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Footballs coming home!

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      U can buy footballs from amazon wherever u r

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What decent OOP players are there in the fantasy game?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Saibari

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thanks

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  5. The Pep Revolution
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who would you consider essential for MD3?

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  6. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    46 mins ago

    Won't matter if they win, but it's shocking that Konsa, Madueke and Spence are all starters in an English World Cup game.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Especially with Saka on the bench…

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      1. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        1 min ago

        Not that they have great CB depth, but I haven't liked Konsa since I had him for 12 weeks in a row without a Villa CS

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Tuchel likes pace

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  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    2-0, 3-0, 2-1 or 1-1.

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  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Those player profile vids are very lame - only Guehi stood there and was like, I’m not doing anything that makes me look like a prat…

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  9. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    I like a yellow kit

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Anyone remember the Magic School Bus? Suddenly entered my mind, I dunno why.

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  10. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    29 mins ago

    If Gordon cost England a game by getting carded for going down too easy, the press will call him Princess Dive.

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  11. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Are gordon and madueke really the players to get england into qf and beyond?? Why not start saka and Rashford?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      The phrase "starters & finishers" has been used a lot. They're both good against tired legs, and both take good penalties. Maybe it's part of a bigger plan.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Saka hasn’t been fully fit for over a year

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  12. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Why do I always feel like Shearer is watching a different game to me?

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  13. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ghana are basically playing like england under Southgate

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Despite the low block and passivity, Southgate's teams weirdly scored a lot of goals.
      He averaged 2.1 goals per game (213 goals in 102 matches). This is one of the highest averages in England's history, exceeded only by Walter Winterbottom (1946).

      Football is weird.

      So am I.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Well maybe they averaged 5 or 6 vs san marino, liechtenstein, Andorra, etc to inflate the average.

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  14. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    20 mins ago

    James and Ayew bumped heads

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  15. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    No urgency from England. This is boring AF. If there's one team to ruin my slip, it has to be England. Heck!!

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Relax, they will win

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      U r right.. most boring game this wc and i have been watching almost every game..

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  16. Salarrivederci
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thank God hydration breaks are not in FPL.

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    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like it.. gives us fans to take a leak or get something to drink without worrying if we miss a goal

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably be a chip next season….

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  17. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kane is too far in attack. Should revert to his no 6 role as deep lying playmaker. Remove anderson and play watkins as cf.

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  18. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    England 242 vs Ghana 32 passes lol…

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      0-0

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ghana has less passes than minutes passed

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  19. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ghana are the lowest ranked of the 10 African teams this wc .

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  20. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    2 mins ago

    Big cheers for Becks

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  21. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rice yellow

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  22. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Saffron Rice…

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