England v Ghana team news: Guehi in, O’Reilly benched

The next lot of Group L matches get underway on Tuesday night, as England and Ghana aim to make it two wins from two.

Kick-off in Boston is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes from England’s impressive victory over Croatia, and they’re both in defence. Marc Guehi ($5.1m) and Djed Spence ($4.5m) replace John Stones ($4.6m) and Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m).

This means that Bukayo Saka ($9.5m) remains a substitute, and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) is still preferred to goal-scoring understudy Marcus Rashford ($7.5m).

As for Ghana, there are four changes from the 1-0 over Panama. Thomas Partey ($6.2m) starts, having been denied entry into Canada last week. Also entering the XI are Inaki Williams ($5.9m), Kwasi Sibo ($4.7m) and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ($3.8m).

Out go Lawrence Ati Zigi ($4.0m), Elisha Owusu ($5.3m), Ernest Nuamah ($5.0m) and former Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana ($5.1m).

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Henderson, Trafford, Chalobah, O’Reilly, Stones, Burn, Saka, Henderson, Mainoo, Quansah, Rogers, Rashford, Eze, Watkins, Toney

Ghana XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Williams, Partey, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

Subs: Zigi, Anang, Seidu, Mumin, Rahman, Oppong, Luckassen, Owusu, Boakye, Fatawu, Thomas-Asante, Baah, Sulemana, Nuamah, Adu