Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 3 fixtures

Round 3 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on Wednesday.

With a few standout fixtures on the horizon, this is a good moment to assess which nations offer the best potential heading into the new round.

To do this, we take a look at the new World Cup Fantasy Fixture Ticker.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES IN ROUND 3?

Armed with a win and a draw, Côte d’Ivoire present an enticing combination: they need a result, while also having the best victory (83.5%) and clean-sheet (61.9%) probabilities, according to our new World Cup Stats Centre. Stand-out targets include Yan Diomande ($5.9m) and Amad Diallo ($5.9m).

Four of the Ticker’s top six actually meet each other (Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar), which suggests they themselves are not particularly strong. A face-off between two minnows.

However, in between is 2022 semi-finalists Morocco. The order of Group C’s top three is still up for grabs, so the likes of Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) and out-of-position Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) should start against the goalless, already-eliminated Haiti.

In truth, Belgium haven’t convinced so far. Accumulating 38 shots versus Egypt and Iran is good, but all they have to their name is an own goal. The bookies give them a 76.9% chance to beat New Zealand, despite the lowest-ranked World Cup nation scoring on both occasions.

Senegal also need a Round 3 win to stand any chance of being one of the eight best third-place finishers. Opponents Iraq are in exactly the same boat. It could be an open game, then, particularly as goal difference is likely to be the difference between progress and an early flight home.

Sadio Mane ($7.6m) and Ismaila Sarr ($6.2m) could cause damage in the final group-stage round.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina are preparing for ‘green’ fixtures versus Czechia and Jordan. But they’re two of four countries to already have first place sewn up, making investment a bit risky. England could soon join them in this situation, which is a shame because Panama are very appealing Round 3 opponents. Let’s wait and see.

As for the Netherlands, seven goals in two Group F fixtures is impressive. Ronald Koeman’s lot can still progress in first, second or third place. They’ll meet a Tunisia side that found time to change head coach between a couple of four-goal thrashings.

Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) and Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) are both on two goals and one assist, while Brian Brobbey ($5.7m) bagged a brace against Sweden. The latter pair have only started once, as well.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES IN ROUND 3?

Aforementioned minnows Jordan, Panama and Haiti are already being avoided by most. But it’s interesting to see big players like Erling Haaland ($10.5m), Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) and Luis Diaz ($8.1m) have tricky matches.

Are they deemed to be fixture-proof? Light red encounters for Colombia, Portugal and Sweden attackers don’t necessarily mean it’s time to ditch but if you’ve got the luxury of a Wildcard, surely there are better bets elsewhere.

Uruguay are usually solid on the greatest stage but couldn’t beat either Saudi Arabia or Cape Verde despite 44 shots. They must face European champions Spain during Saturday’s early hours.

Sticking with South America, Ecuador‘s most popular picks are in defence, due to a tight rearguard throughout qualifiers. And they’ve not yet scored, even though 16 shots on target and 4.28 expected goals (xG) have happened.

The prospect of facing Germany isn’t great, but the Europeans are – like Mexico – guaranteed top spot, so could rotate.