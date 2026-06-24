World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 3 fixtures

24 June 2026 23 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Round 3 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on Wednesday.

With a few standout fixtures on the horizon, this is a good moment to assess which nations offer the best potential heading into the new round.

To do this, we take a look at the new World Cup Fantasy Fixture Ticker.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES IN ROUND 3?

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 3 fixtures

Armed with a win and a draw, Côte d’Ivoire present an enticing combination: they need a result, while also having the best victory (83.5%) and clean-sheet (61.9%) probabilities, according to our new World Cup Stats Centre. Stand-out targets include Yan Diomande ($5.9m) and Amad Diallo ($5.9m).

Four of the Ticker’s top six actually meet each other (Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar), which suggests they themselves are not particularly strong. A face-off between two minnows.

However, in between is 2022 semi-finalists Morocco. The order of Group C’s top three is still up for grabs, so the likes of Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) and out-of-position Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) should start against the goalless, already-eliminated Haiti.

In truth, Belgium haven’t convinced so far. Accumulating 38 shots versus Egypt and Iran is good, but all they have to their name is an own goal. The bookies give them a 76.9% chance to beat New Zealand, despite the lowest-ranked World Cup nation scoring on both occasions.

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 clean sheet odds

Senegal also need a Round 3 win to stand any chance of being one of the eight best third-place finishers. Opponents Iraq are in exactly the same boat. It could be an open game, then, particularly as goal difference is likely to be the difference between progress and an early flight home.

Sadio Mane ($7.6m) and Ismaila Sarr ($6.2m) could cause damage in the final group-stage round.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina are preparing for ‘green’ fixtures versus Czechia and Jordan. But they’re two of four countries to already have first place sewn up, making investment a bit risky. England could soon join them in this situation, which is a shame because Panama are very appealing Round 3 opponents. Let’s wait and see.

As for the Netherlands, seven goals in two Group F fixtures is impressive. Ronald Koeman’s lot can still progress in first, second or third place. They’ll meet a Tunisia side that found time to change head coach between a couple of four-goal thrashings.

Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) and Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) are both on two goals and one assist, while Brian Brobbey ($5.7m) bagged a brace against Sweden. The latter pair have only started once, as well.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES IN ROUND 3?

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 3 fixtures 1

Aforementioned minnows Jordan, Panama and Haiti are already being avoided by most. But it’s interesting to see big players like Erling Haaland ($10.5m), Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) and Luis Diaz ($8.1m) have tricky matches.

Are they deemed to be fixture-proof? Light red encounters for Colombia, Portugal and Sweden attackers don’t necessarily mean it’s time to ditch but if you’ve got the luxury of a Wildcard, surely there are better bets elsewhere.

Uruguay are usually solid on the greatest stage but couldn’t beat either Saudi Arabia or Cape Verde despite 44 shots. They must face European champions Spain during Saturday’s early hours.

Sticking with South America, Ecuador‘s most popular picks are in defence, due to a tight rearguard throughout qualifiers. And they’ve not yet scored, even though 16 shots on target and 4.28 expected goals (xG) have happened.

The prospect of facing Germany isn’t great, but the Europeans are – like Mexico – guaranteed top spot, so could rotate.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    17 hours, 21 mins ago

    They should hold the WC every two years and expand the format - summer football is glorious…

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  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 20 mins ago

    First WC try. Any glaring issues?

    Beach Vozinha
    Freeman Santos Mechele Medina Razaeian
    Yamal Vinicius Olise B.Diaz Summerville
    Haaland Mbappe Messi

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 16 mins ago

      I totally like Haaland Mbappe and Messi picks
      Not sure about Yamal Olise and Diaz minutes, although i have got Olise, no WC, keeping him
      Will get Morocco mid and defender

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 50 mins ago

        Minutes is guesswork! Cheers.

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      17 hours, 15 mins ago

      No room for Room?

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 50 mins ago

        Good shout! Could go him over Vozinha

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  3. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 hours, 10 mins ago

    Alvarez likely to start for Argentina?

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    17 hours, 7 mins ago

    Portugal decide to play with just ten players, Ronnie starts

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    1. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      16 hours, 52 mins ago

      Gutless Martinez will never win anything playing Ronaldo all the time

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 45 mins ago

        Ramos is not much better tbh

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    17 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pick Yamal or Salah on WC?

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    1. deyell
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yamal

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  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    16 hours, 42 mins ago

    Portugal:
    Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix.

    Uzbekistan:
    Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Aziz Ganiev, Eldor Shomurodov

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  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    16 hours, 29 mins ago

    Ronaldo has to score 5 goals today in order to make the world know he is still alive.

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  8. Blame it on Traore
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 hours, 28 mins ago

    Has the game crashed for anyone else? Can't view my team. It's as if I've never built a squad in the first place.

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 27 mins ago

      Just tried to log in and got
      "Request failed with status code 404"

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      1. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yup. That's what I'm getting too

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        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 24 mins ago

          Working fine for me now, maybe just try again?

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 25 mins ago

      Delete cookies and log from the website and then refresh. Had that same issue like 5 times.

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 15 mins ago

      This is the 2nd time it crashed before a Portugal match. Guess the game is a Messi fan 🙂

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  9. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 hours, 25 mins ago

    Just checked my team 187 points
    With 4 still to play Bruno ,Mendes, Rodriguez & Munoz
    Before the tournament started the plan was wc in the next match day
    But so many of my squad have something to play for in the next round of games
    I might save it for round of 16 or 8 in case of any shock eliminations

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 hours, 9 mins ago

      187 total or 187 this round?

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