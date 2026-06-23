Panama v Croatia team news: Kovacic starts

After the stalemate between England and Ghana, Group L continues with Panama v Croatia – both of whom lost in Round 1.

Kick-off in Toronto is at 00:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Head coach Zlatko Dalic makes a couple of changes from last Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat, as Mateo Kovacic ($6.0m) and Marin Pongracic ($4.0m) replace Luka Vuskovic ($3.7m) and Petar Sucic ($4.2m).

Whether they’ll stay in a 3-4-2-1 formation remains to be seen.

Opponents Panama outshot Ghana in their defeat, before conceding deep into stoppage time. Their sole alteration brings in Jose Fajardo ($4.7m) for Cecilio Waterman ($5.0m).

LINE-UPS

Panama XI: Mosquera; Blackman, Ramos, Cordoba; Murillo, Harvey, Martinez, Andrade; Barcenas, Fajardo, J Rodriguez

Subs: Mejia, Samudio, Escobar, Farina, Carasquilla, T Rodriguez, Diaz, Davis, Waterman, Quintero, Godoy, Yanis, Londono, Miller, Gutierrez

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Marco Pasalic, Baturina, Perisic; Musa

Subs: Pandur, Kotarski, Caleta-Car, Moro, Kramaric, Budimir, Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, P Sucic, Jakic, Fruk, Matanovic, L Sucic, Vuskovic, Erlic