Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 8 expert Round 3 team reveals

Round 3 of World Cup Fantasy is here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and third round plans.
Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 Wildcard – pros, cons + best team
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3 predicted line-ups: All 48 teams