Team Reveals

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 8 expert Round 3 team reveals

24 June 2026 2 comments
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Round 3 of World Cup Fantasy is here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and third round plans.

Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).

@MeijersDavid

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2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    3 FTs* will get me this
    Bounou Rangel
    Kimmich Cucurella Coufal Munoz Konan*
    Bruno Olisse Velverde Rodriguez Mane*
    Messi Haaland Gakpo*

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      (Incomplete post)
      0.8m ITB
      What can I do better here?

      Open Controls

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