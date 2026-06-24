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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3: FPLReaction’s Wildcard

24 June 2026 36 comments
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Round 3 of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s time to lock in our squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the third round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current Wildcard squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND 1 REVIEW

Wildcard Fantasy World Cup

Round 1 went badly, so although Round 2 still proved frustrating, it was a significant improvement. I finished on 96 points, which lifted me to around 479k overall. It hasn’t been the start I wanted, but there are still plenty of opportunities to make rapid gains over the coming rounds.

My biggest frustration was Harry Kane ($10.5m) blanking as my 12th Man. In last week’s piece, I mentioned that my original plan had been to use the chip on Erling Haaland ($10.5m) in Round 1. That also would have meant owning and captaining Lionel Messi ($10.0m). Looking back, using the booster in the opening round would clearly have given me a much stronger start.

Captaincy and my front three delivered, while my Colombia defensive double-up also paid off. Returns from Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) and Michael Olise ($9.5m) were another positive. Unfortunately, clean sheets disappeared at the back, injuries disrupted my plans, and players like Florian Wirtz ($7.5m) and James Rodríguez ($6.5m) failed to deliver.

Now it’s time to activate the Wildcard for Round 3. I’m confident it can help me make a significant jump in rank, even if it means making a few difficult decisions.

TEAM REVEAL

 

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Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Sadio Mané currently at 4.9% ownership - dangerously close to losing that valuable scouting bonus

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      He will be above 5%
      Only plays in 2 days time

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Aaand now currently at 5.2% - scouting bonus GONE.

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          fine, concentrate on def's below 5%

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  2. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    Fofana also going to be gone soon

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    If you can't pick between Messi or Kane. I say avoid both, simply go with Cunha & live a little.

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  4. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thoughts on why Ogawa might be predicted to start over Ueda on FFS?

    Also, do you think Yilmaz will start this game, given he was apparently managing something niggly in MD1?

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Looks like wholesale changes for Japan, like they have nothing to play for. No Tomiyasu, Itakura, H. Ito, Nakamura, J Ito or Kamada either. Are they guaranteed to be in the top 3rd place teams even if they get thumped?

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      1. Thanos
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nopes. They will their strongest XI

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    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Japan have a lot to play for.
      They could top the group - but they could also finish third and face a difficult knockout match.

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  5. WibblesTeam
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Riad, Konan or Rezaian?

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  6. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on Désiré Doué as a differential?! Will he start for France against Norway?!

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  7. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone not using wildcard.
    Rangel Vargas
    Kimmich Ryerson* Elvedi Cucurella Molina
    Diaz BrunoF Wirtz Olise Raphinha*
    Mbappe Embolo Oyarzbal

    2 injuries. So I have to use two transfers. Not sure if I need any more transfers.

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    1. Kroenius
        20 mins ago

        I'm in doubt too but Wirtz & Kimmich probably get a rest too cuz Germany has qualified already
        Galindez/Kobel
        Coufal/Kadioglu/Dumfries/Dest/Kimmich
        Xhaka/Doku/Bruno/Luis Diaz/Junya Ito
        Mbappe/Messi/Kane
        I'm probably selling Dest,Kimmich & Junya Ito and taking minus 2 (Heard some rumors that Japan is resting starters as well)

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        1. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Is it -3 per extra transfer or -2

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      • Shushhh
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I don't think I will either at this point I know there's likely to be rotation but without actually knowing who exactly will play for each teams is making me think I shouldn't wild card just yet. But then fomo is kicking in loool

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        1. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          My mini league rival is estimating the points gain from wildcard will compensate for hits later in knockout stages.

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    2. terranullius
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      A)Kim Seung-Gyu
      B)Verbruggen

      1)KDB
      2)Mane

      thanks!

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        A1

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      2. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        B2, by a distance imho.

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    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      On WC

      A. Kane & Lamine
      B. Oyarzabal & Salah
      C. Kane & Salah

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      1. terranullius
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        A for me.

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      2. Shushhh
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        B, 4 me

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      3. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Spain should be able to beat Uruguay without risking Yamal, who only recently returned from injury.

        England now have something to play for, as do Egypt.

        So C.

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    4. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Any cheap keepers you'd recommend getting on WC?

      I have Suzuki in at the moment, but not sure he'll get anything against Sweden. I'd prefer a set and forget player, that's gonna last for a few more games.

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      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Only need a cheap keeper with a good chance of a cleanie in round 3 as you have unlimited transfers again for the start of the knockouts

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      2. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Vasilj of Bosnia

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      3. terranullius
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Kim Seung-Gyu maybe?

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    5. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      6 mins ago

      Konsa's moment of madness could have and probably should have lost England the game

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      1. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        4 mins ago

        Him, Spence, Gordon and Madueke - all not starting XI material

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        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Agreed. And the subs were made too late against Ghana, particularly Rashford.
          Rashford and O'Reilly cutting inside is potent. Gordon and Spence are not.
          I'm going with Rashford for the Panama hat game.

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        2. Shushhh
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Agreed

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    6. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Denzel Dumfries or Nuno Mendes?!

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      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dumfries. Easy decision.
        But a lot of others will have him.

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        1. Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Nuno practically plays LW for Portugal

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    7. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thoughts on this WC?

      Verbruggen Fofana
      Mendes Dumfries Hakimi Cucurella Cuyper
      Salah Vini KDB Mane Saibari
      Oyarzabal Gakpo Diomande

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