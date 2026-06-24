Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 3: FPLReaction’s Wildcard

Round 3 of FIFA Fantasy World Cup is nearly here, which means it’s time to lock in our squads. With fixtures, Scouting Bonus ownership, chip strategy and expected line-ups all playing a major role, there are plenty of different ways to approach the third round.

In this article, serial UCL Fantasy top 1k finisher Louis (aka FPLReaction) breaks down his current Wildcard squad, the players he’s targeting, his planned chip strategy and some of the key decisions he has to make ahead of the deadline.

ROUND 1 REVIEW

Round 1 went badly, so although Round 2 still proved frustrating, it was a significant improvement. I finished on 96 points, which lifted me to around 479k overall. It hasn’t been the start I wanted, but there are still plenty of opportunities to make rapid gains over the coming rounds.

My biggest frustration was Harry Kane ($10.5m) blanking as my 12th Man. In last week’s piece, I mentioned that my original plan had been to use the chip on Erling Haaland ($10.5m) in Round 1. That also would have meant owning and captaining Lionel Messi ($10.0m). Looking back, using the booster in the opening round would clearly have given me a much stronger start.

Captaincy and my front three delivered, while my Colombia defensive double-up also paid off. Returns from Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) and Michael Olise ($9.5m) were another positive. Unfortunately, clean sheets disappeared at the back, injuries disrupted my plans, and players like Florian Wirtz ($7.5m) and James Rodríguez ($6.5m) failed to deliver.

Now it’s time to activate the Wildcard for Round 3. I’m confident it can help me make a significant jump in rank, even if it means making a few difficult decisions.

TEAM REVEAL