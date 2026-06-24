If you’re after some Scouting Bonus options for Round 3 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, then look no further.

Differentials have much greater importance in this game due to the Scouting Bonus.

As per the rules…

With this in mind, we’ve put together a best XV of low-owned picks for Round 3. Where possible, we’ve also tried to avoid duplication with our Wildcard/Scout Picks team.

Of course, players who look like they could qualify for the Scouting Bonus could exceed the 5% threshold, so be sure to monitor our ‘Scouting Bonus tracker’.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 3 – BEST SCOUTING BONUS XV

GOALKEEPERS

Nikola Vasilj (v Qatar)

(v Qatar) Yahia Fofana (v Curacao)

Nikola Vasilj ($4.0m) is one of the more appealing budget goalkeeper options for Round 3.

Bosnia and Herzegovina meet a poor Qatar side in Group B, aware that a victory will secure qualification to the round of 32.

Qatar have only scored three times in their last eight matches, so it’s no surprise Sergej Barbarez’s men (and Cote d’Ivoire!) have some of the best clean sheet odds of the round.

As for Yahia Fofana ($4.2m), he sits in just 1.2% of squads and doesn’t set you back much either.

The Elephants should get the better of tournament minnows Curacao, who earned their first World Cup point in Round 2 but have struggled in attack, having generated only 0.88 xG in their two matches.

DEFENDERS

Noussair Mazraoui (v Haiti)

(v Haiti) Amar Dedic (v Qatar)

(v Qatar) Arthur Masuaku (v Uzbekistan)

(v Uzbekistan) Seol Young-Woo (v South Africa)

(v South Africa) Maxim De Cuyper (v New Zealand)

If you can’t afford Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m), Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m) is a decent, low-owned alternative route into the Morocco defence.

The Atlas Lions, who reached the World Cup semi-final in 2022, have looked pretty good so far, securing a 1-1 draw against Brazil and a 1-0 victory over Scotland.

They now face Haiti in Group C, who have failed to score in two matches.

Mazraoui is joined by Amar Dedic ($4.3m), who is a 0.5%-owned route into the Bosnia backline for their meeting with Qatar, and Arthur Masuaku ($4.2m), who supplied an assist and two key passes in DR Congo’s opener. He’s on corners, too, a nice extra for those who choose to invest.

Korea Republic wing-back Seol Young-Woo ($4.2m) has blanked in both matches so far but has looked lively at times, with the opposition – South Africa – a key part of his appeal. Bafana Bafana have failed to score a goal from open play in their first two matches.

Meanwhile, Belgium have underwhelmed so far this summer, but they face New Zealand next, and will hopefully have Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) back available.

Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m) was really unlucky not to score last time out, having racked up five shots against Iran.

Above: Belgium players sorted by shots at the World Cup

MIDFIELDERS

Bilal El Khannouss (v Haiti)

(v Haiti) Lee Kang-in (v South Africa)

(v South Africa) Leandro Trossard (v New Zealand)

(v New Zealand) Franck Kessie (v Curacao)

(v Curacao) Julio Enciso (v Australia)

Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) was included in this squad originally but such has been the demand for him that he’s risen above 5% now! So, for those keen on a Morocco attacker but wanting a differential route, Bilal El Khannouss ($6.2m) is an option. He’s started both games for his country in a front four with Messrs Diaz, Ounahi and Saibari, racking up three shots and as many key passes.

The Atlas Lions probably need a big win over Haiti to top Group C, depending on how Brazil get on against Scotland.

Qualification for Korea Republic is still very much in the balance, but they should beat South Africa in Round 3. If they do, you’d think Paris Saint-Germain man Lee Kang-in ($7.1m) will be involved. A creative force, he’s chipped in with six key passes in two World Cup appearances.

After a convincing 4-0 win over Tunisia last time out, Japan are pretty much certain to progress from Group F, but make no mistake, they’ll want to finish top.

We originally had a spot reserved for Keito Nakamura ($5.5m) but talk of Japanese rotation has spooked us. So, Leandro Trossard ($6.6m) comes into the reckoning. Belgium have underwhelmed so far, Trossard included, but a New Zealand side that has already conceded five goals and almost certainly need to win – so can’t sit back – may prove more obliging opposition.

Trossard, who has lasted all 180 minutes so far, is second among all Fantasy midfielders for key passes:

Box-to-box midfielder (and potential penalty taker) Franck Kessie ($5.9m) will be a key figure for the Cote d’Ivoire against Curacao, who they need to beat, while Julio Enciso ($6.6m) looked dangerous against Turkey and could easily have banked a double-digit haul. He’s often given the freedom to roam in the final third and could be the difference maker for Paraguay, particularly with Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) suspended.

FORWARDS

Ismaila Sarr (v Iraq)

(v Iraq) Ermedin Demirovic (v Qatar)

(v Qatar) Yoane Wissa (v Uzbekistan)

Senegal are yet to secure any points, but they have faced some tough opposition (France and Norway). Consequently, they simply have to win and score a few goals against Iraq on Friday.

It’s why we’ve opted for Ismaila Sarr ($6.2m), who scored a brace against Norway earlier this week.

Joining him is Bosnia’s Ermedin Demirovic ($6.2m). He should start in Round 3, although we will get the line-up ahead of the deadline in any case.

Like Senegal, it’s win-or-bust for Bosnia, who face Qatar in Round 3.

Crucially, prior to Tuesday’s matches, no team has a higher xGA tally than Julien Lopetegui’s men:

Above: Teams sorted by xGA at the World Cup

Another Bosnia forward, Edin Dzeko ($6.1m), could also be a decent punt, even if he only lasts an hour.

Finally, Yoane Wissa ($6.2m) delivered a goal in Round 1, emerging with nine points. He’s a genuine goal threat for DR Congo and has real potential to deliver against Uzbekistan.