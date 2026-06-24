Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban or suspended?

If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the group stage will serve a ban in the next game.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round 2?

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER ROUND 2

There are well over 100 players on one booking after the first two Rounds.

Notable names from a Fantasy perspective are Crysenscio Summerville ($5.3m), Declan Rice ($7.0m) and Pedri ($8.1m), the only three with ownerships above 5%.

World Cup Fantasy managers, of course, get unlimited transfers in the Round of 32 to deal with any players who have picked up a ban.

However, it’s still worth perusing the list below. Could teams who have already qualified protect those on one booking, for instance?

SERVING A BAN IN ROUND 3

Player Country Reason Themba Zwane South Africa Red card in Round 1 (2-match ban) Teboho Mokoena South Africa Two yellow cards (1-match ban) Sidny Cabral Cabo Verde Two yellow cards (1-match ban) Nathan Ngoy Belgium Red card in Round 2 (1-match ban) Tarik Muharemović Bosnia-Herzegovina Red card in Round 2 (1-match ban) Miguel Almiron Paraguay Red card in Round 2 (1-match ban) Homam Ahmed Qatar Red card in Round 2 (1-match ban) Assim Madibo Qatar Red card in Round 2 (1-match ban)

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN ROUND 3