Suspensions

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is close to a ban or suspended?

24 June 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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If you’ve read our previous article about yellow card accumulation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you’ll know that any player picking up two bookings in the group stage will serve a ban in the next game.

So, which players are walking the suspension tightrope after Round 2?

PLAYERS ON ONE YELLOW CARD AFTER ROUND 2

There are well over 100 players on one booking after the first two Rounds.

Notable names from a Fantasy perspective are Crysenscio Summerville ($5.3m), Declan Rice ($7.0m) and Pedri ($8.1m), the only three with ownerships above 5%.

World Cup Fantasy managers, of course, get unlimited transfers in the Round of 32 to deal with any players who have picked up a ban.

However, it’s still worth perusing the list below. Could teams who have already qualified protect those on one booking, for instance?

ban World Cup

ban World Cup

ban World Cup

SERVING A BAN IN ROUND 3

PlayerCountryReason
Themba ZwaneSouth AfricaRed card in Round 1 (2-match ban)
Teboho MokoenaSouth AfricaTwo yellow cards (1-match ban)
Sidny CabralCabo VerdeTwo yellow cards (1-match ban)
Nathan NgoyBelgiumRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
Tarik MuharemovićBosnia-HerzegovinaRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
Miguel AlmironParaguayRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
Homam AhmedQatarRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)
Assim MadiboQatarRed card in Round 2 (1-match ban)

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN ROUND 3

PlayerCountry
César MontesMexico
Sphephelo SitholeSouth Africa
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