Group G team news: Doku returns, Lukaku + Marmoush benched

Saturday morning sees the unpredictable Group G come to a conclusion with all four nations having a realistic chance of qualification.

Egypt, who have already booked their place in the next round, face Iran in Seattle. Meanwhile, Belgium take on New Zealand in Vancouver.

Both matches get underway at 04:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jeremy Doku returns from paternity leave as is one of five changes with Belgium needing at least a point to qualify. Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Hans Vanaken and Charles De Ketelaere also start. Thomas Meunier and Romelu Lukaku are among those to drop out.

New Zealand’s manager Darren Bazeley makes two alterations to the team that lost again Egypt last time out. Tyler Bindon and Ryan Thomas come in for Callum McCowatt and Michael Boxall.

Elsewhere, Trezeguet starts for Egypt. The former Aston Villa attacker scored off the bench in Round Two. Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush makes way, one of four changes for the Pharaohs.

As for Iran, they make two changes from the draw against Belgium. Milad Mohammadi and Mohammad Ghorbani are in from the start

LINE-UPS

Egypt XI: Shobeir, Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Fatouh, Lasheen, Ashour, Ziko, Saber, Trezeguet, Salah

Subs: Abdelkarim, Adel, Alaa M, Alaa T, Attia, Dunga, El Shenawy, Hafez, Hassan, Ibrahim, Marmoush, Soliman, Zizo

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Rezaeian, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi, Ghoddos, Ghorbani, Ezatolahi, Mohebi, Taremi

Subs: Alipour, Cheshmi, Eckert, Ghaedi, Hajsafi, Hardani, Hosseini, Hosseinzadeh, Jahanbakhsh, Moghanlou, Niazmand, Razzaghinia, Torabi, Yousefi

New Zealand XI: Crocombe, Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace, Stamenic, Bell, Thomas, Singh, Just, Wood

Subs: Barbarouses, Bayliss, Boxall, De Vries, Elliot, McCowatt, Old, Paulsen, Pijnaker, Randall, Rogerson, Rufer, Smith, Waine, Woud

Belgium XI: Courtois, Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper, Vanaken, Tielemans, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere

Subs: De Winter, Fernandez-Pardo, Lammens, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Meunier, Moreira, Onana, Penders, Raskin, Saelemaekers, Seys, Witsel