World Cup Fantasy: Trossard + De Bruyne haul, Lukaku super sub

Belgium eased into the Round of 32 with a convincing 5-1 win over New Zealand, securing first place in Group G and a meeting with one of the tournament’s third-placed teams.

For New Zealand, defeat brought their World Cup campaign to an end.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BELGIUM 5-1 NEW ZEALAND

Goals: Trossard x2, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Saelemaekers

Trossard x2, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Saelemaekers Assists: Vanaken, Raskin, Lukaku

Vanaken, Raskin, Lukaku Top points scorers: Trossard (17), De Bruyne (12), Lukaku (11), Saelemaekers (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

A suspension for Nathan Ngoy ($3.7m) following his red card in Round 2 forced Belgium into a defensive reshuffle. Brandon Mechele ($3.9m) moved across to right centre-back. That allowed Arthur Theate ($4.5m) to come into the side on the left. Timothy Castagne ($4.7m) also replaced Thomas Meunier ($3.8m) at right-back. In midfield, Hans Vanaken ($5.5m) came in for Nicolas Raskin ($5.3m).

($3.7m) following his red card in Round 2 forced Belgium into a defensive reshuffle. ($3.9m) moved across to right centre-back. That allowed ($4.5m) to come into the side on the left. ($4.7m) also replaced ($3.8m) at right-back. In midfield, ($5.5m) came in for ($5.3m). There was also a notable change in attack. Jérémy Doku ($7.5m) returned after missing the previous match following the birth of his child. He started on the right wing. That allowed Leandro Trossard ($6.6m) to switch across to the left.

($7.5m) returned after missing the previous match following the birth of his child. He started on the right wing. That allowed ($6.6m) to switch across to the left. Doku was a major talking point in Belgium’s pre-match press conference. When asked about his return, the manager said:

“Jérémy returned three days ago. He only took part in a small part of training two days ago, and today he did much more.



He still hadn’t trained for seven full days, which isn’t insignificant. We’re happy to have him back with us. What’s certain is that he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs, so he’ll probably come off the bench.



On the other hand, whatever time he spends on the pitch, he’s a player who can make the difference. But our game isn’t based on one player alone – it’s the collective that is the strength of the Belgium team.”

Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m) returned to the starting XI after recovering from injury, with Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) dropping to the bench. Before kick-off, manager Rudi Garcia addressed Lukaku’s fitness and explained the decision, saying:

“The situation with Romelu is quite clear, you’ve known it from the beginning: he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs. So if he starts, he’ll have to come off, and if he doesn’t start, he can help us from the bench. It’s as simple as that. He’s doing well.”