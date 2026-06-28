Team Reveals

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 6 expert Round of 32 team reveals

28 June 2026 4 comments
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The Round of 32 of World Cup Fantasy is here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and plans for the upcoming Round.

Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).

@MeijersDavid

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4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Alisson-Beach
    Cucu-Reyes-Freeman-N.Mendes-Medina
    Vargas-Bellingham-BrunoG-Vini-Olise
    Haaland-Messi-Mbappe

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Activated qualification booster as well

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I can’t spend full budget and have all the big hitters lol

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      That front three is what WC dreams are made off - everyone will have surely?

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Only real surprises not to progress to knockout rounds - South Korea, Turkiye and maybe Uruguay?

    Senegal fortunate to progress from third spot with three points, only team to do so? Cape Verde managed it automatically lol…

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  3. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Nobody keen on Oyarzabal? Spain main striker, on pens and £8.1m
    Seems like a snip to me.

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