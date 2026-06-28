Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: 6 expert Round of 32 team reveals

The Round of 32 of World Cup Fantasy is here, and with the deadline fast approaching, we’ve got top Fantasy managers – all adept at the international, short-term format – to share their latest drafts, chip strategies and plans for the upcoming Round.

Among them are the UCL Fantasy winner (Joaquin Roth), the AFCON Fantasy winner (FPL Aguero) and the Fantasy Bundesliga runner-up (David Meijers).