Group J team news: Messi benched among nine changes

The Group stage of the World Cup concludes with holders Argentina playing Jordan and Austria taking on Algeria. The 71st and 72nd matches of this expanded tournament.

Group winners Argentina already know they are playing Cape Verde in the round of 32, while World Cup debutants Jordan are already eliminated.

Austria and Algeria are level on three points heading into their encounter in Kansas, but Austria’s superior goal difference means they only need a draw to secure second place. A draw would also be enough to see Algeria through to the round of 32, a defeat and they are out.

Both matches kick-off at 03:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

With nothing riding on the match in Dallas, Argentina make nine changes including leaving Lionel Messi ($10.0m) on the bench. The only survivors from round 2 are Emi Martinez (£5.0m) and Lautaro Martinez (£8.8m).

The ‘Jordanian Messi’, Mousa Al-Tamari ($5.6m), who supplied a fortunate assist in the defeat to Algeria, is also benched. One of two changes for the Jordanians.

Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m) keeps his place for Algeria but current Manchester City player Rayan Ait-Nouri ($4.9m) is named among the substitutes.

Former Stoke City and West Ham United player Marko Arnautovic ($6.0m) starts for Austria.

There are six players selected by more than five per cent of Fantasy managers in Group J, most are on the Argentina bench:

LINE-UPS

Jordan XI: Yazeed Abulaila, Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, Husam Abu Dahab, Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha, Ali Azaizeh, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury

Subs: Bani Attiah, A al-Fakhouri, Abu Hashish, Abualnadi, Obaid, al-Rosan, Badawi, Jamous, Ayed, Sadeh, Abu Ghoush, al-Dawoud, Abu Zrayq, al-Taamari, al-Mardi.

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martínez, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez

Subs: Musso, Rulli, Monitel, Lisandro Martinez, Romero, Medina, Molina, De Paul, Barco, Gonzalez, Almada, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Lopez, Messi.

Algeria XI: Oussama Benbout, Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Jaouen Hadjam, Houssem Aouar, Nabil Bentaleb, Ibrahim Maza, Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Farès Chaïbi

Subs: M. Mastil, L. Zidane, A. Abada, M. Tougai, Z. Belaid, A. Hadj Moussa, A. Benbouali, H. Boudaoui, R. Ait Nouri, A. Boulbina, Y. Titraoui, F. Ghedjemis, S. Chergui, R. Zerrouki

Austria XI: Alexander Schlager, Stefan Posch, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic

Subs: F. Wiegele, P. Pentz, D. Affengruber, K. Danso, F. Grillitsch, M. Gregoritsch, S. Kalajdzic, C. Chukwuemeka, D. Ljubicic, P. Wimmer, A. Prass, M. Friedl, P. Wanner, M. Svoboda, A. Schopf