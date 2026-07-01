Belgium v Senegal team news: Only one side makes changes

A close-looking Round of 32 contest pits Group G winners Belgium against Group I’s third-placed Senegal.

Kick-off in Seattle is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides thrashed their most recent opponents and, unsurprisingly, Belgium are unchanged from the XI that beat New Zealand 5-1.

Starts for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m), Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m), Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m), Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) and Leandro Trossard ($6.6m).

As for Senegal, there are three alterations. Abdoulaye Seck ($3.8m), Lamine Camara ($6.2m) and Ibrahim Mbaye ($4.4m) began the 5-0 versus Iraq, but this time it’ll be Iliman Ndiaye ($6.5m), Pape Gueye ($5.9m) and Pathe Ciss ($5.6m).

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

Subs: Lammens, Penders, Meunier, De Winter, Seys, Ngoy, Witsel, Moreira, Saelemaekers, Raskin, Onana, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Fernandez-Pardo

Senegal XI: Diaw; Diatta, Ciss, Niakhate, Jakobs; I Gueye, H Diarra, P Gueye; I Sarr, I Ndiaye, Mane

Subs: Y Diouf, A Mendy, Koulibaly, E Diouf, M Sarr, L Camara, Seck, P Sarr, Ciss, Diao, Dieng, C Ndiaye, B Ndiaye, Jackson, Mbaye