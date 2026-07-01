Dugout Discussion

Belgium v Senegal team news: Only one side makes changes

1 July 2026 46 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

A close-looking Round of 32 contest pits Group G winners Belgium against Group I’s third-placed Senegal.

Kick-off in Seattle is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides thrashed their most recent opponents and, unsurprisingly, Belgium are unchanged from the XI that beat New Zealand 5-1.

Starts for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m), Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m), Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m), Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) and Leandro Trossard ($6.6m).

As for Senegal, there are three alterations. Abdoulaye Seck ($3.8m), Lamine Camara ($6.2m) and Ibrahim Mbaye ($4.4m) began the 5-0 versus Iraq, but this time it’ll be Iliman Ndiaye ($6.5m), Pape Gueye ($5.9m) and Pathe Ciss ($5.6m).

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

Subs: Lammens, Penders, Meunier, De Winter, Seys, Ngoy, Witsel, Moreira, Saelemaekers, Raskin, Onana, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Fernandez-Pardo

Senegal XI: Diaw; Diatta, Ciss, Niakhate, Jakobs; I Gueye, H Diarra, P Gueye; I Sarr, I Ndiaye, Mane

Subs: Y Diouf, A Mendy, Koulibaly, E Diouf, M Sarr, L Camara, Seck, P Sarr, Ciss, Diao, Dieng, C Ndiaye, B Ndiaye, Jackson, Mbaye

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    How has Kane gone from being basically near end or career at last World Cup, to world class in run up to and during this World Cup - pretty impressive turnaround…It was Spurs wasn’t it?

    Open Controls
    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Probably that he finally now has teammates who can play football lol

      Open Controls
  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Belgium.v Senegal 2-1

    Open Controls
  3. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    can someone give me some insight on connor gallager and jack hinshelwood? are they good or nah?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I heard they both love their mother

      Open Controls
    2. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      They are both people... Neither outstanding as an FPL asset but I hear that Connor speaks Spanish reasonably well.

      Open Controls
  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Senegal 1-0

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Bells better wake up or die

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        This could be the BeIIend!

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Senegal 2-0

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      So long Belgium, i guess.

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Sarr goal, Niakhate assist.

      Open Controls
  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bye bye Belgium

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Germany, ned and belgium all out. England survive thanks to kane.

      Open Controls
  7. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Fabulous goal, great pass and control/finish. Doubt they’d have managed it v Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen though.

    Open Controls
  8. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    How do we rate chances of bosnia vs usa? Putting wager on bosnia to qualify at high odds.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Low.

      Open Controls
    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Be surprised if Bosnia win that one, Anerica looked a much better team in the group stage.

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmm true. Just hoping they can get 0-0 or 1-1 draw and win on penalties like against wales and Italy in playoffs. No one gave them a chance then either.

        Open Controls
  9. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Belgium looks powerless.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      They can join their neighbours netherlands and Germany on the flight back home.

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Well maybe not yet!

        Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      This aged well.

      Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Taking Doku off when you need goals is peak Belgian.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      It worked.

      Open Controls
  11. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Lukaku gives belgium a lifeline

    Open Controls
  12. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Lukaku makes it 2-1.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Meunier assist

      Open Controls
  13. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Oh my god.. belgium 2-2!

    Open Controls
  14. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    All even.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Trossard.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Sorry, Tielemans goal, Trossard assist.

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Took punt on kdb. Should have gone trossard

          Open Controls
  15. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    30 mins ago

    This is why you needed to score twice, DR Congo and Wissa!

    Comebacks happen.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      But Senegal scored twice?

      Open Controls
  16. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    2018 belgium also came back from 0-2 vs japan to progress

    Open Controls
  17. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Litle Trossard assist thankyou very much.

    Open Controls
  18. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Senegal rattled.

    Open Controls
  19. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sure looked like Tielemans got away with a cheeky push in the defender's back there but for some reason they didn't show a good replay...

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Agreed

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      U want more goals ruled out for tiny things? Like Germany winner ruled out for no reason?

      Open Controls
  20. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Scenes in Seattle!

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Senegal look like they have had the hope sucked out of them.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.