Dugout Discussion

Mexico v Ecuador team news: Jimenez + Angulo start

1 July 2026 4 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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Co-hosts and Group A winners Mexico meet Ecuador, who came third in Group E, in this Round of 32 encounter. The winner will take on the winner of England against DR Congo.

Mexico frequently make it out of the group stage at the World Cup but have never been beyond the quarter-finals, whereas this is just the second time Ecuador have made it to the knockout rounds.

Kick off in Mexico City was supposed to be at 02:00 BST but has been delayed due to a thunderstorm.

TEAM NEWS

Ecuador are unchanged from the side that beat Germany in their final group match, meaning Sunderland’s Nilson Angulo ($6.0m), who scored in that dramatic encounter, starts his second successive match.

For Mexico, Raul Jimenez ($7.0m) returns to the starting line up after being rested for the win over the Czech Republic.

17-year-old midfielder, Gilberto Mora ($4.5m), who got his first start in the final Group A match, retains his place.

And Julian Quinones ($5.6m), who has scored two goals in the competition so far, continues his run of starting every match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The only player from either side who doesn’t qualify for Scouting Bonus is Mexican goalkeeper Raul Rangel (£3.9m) as he is owned by more than five per cent of World Cup Fantasy managers.

LINE-UPS

Mexico XI: Raúl Rangel, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Gilberto Mora, Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones

Subs: C. Acevedo, F. Ochoa, E. Alvarez, A. Fidalgo, A. Vega, S. Gimenez, A. Gonzalez, I. Reyes, O. Pineda, O. Vargas, M. Chavez, C. Huerta, G. Martinez, L. Chavez, B. Gutierrez

Ecuador XI: Hernán Galíndez, Alan Franco, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, John Yeboah, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata

Subs: M. Ramirez, G. Valle, F. Torres, J. Alcivar, P. Estupinan, A. Valencia, K. Paez, K. Rodriguez, A. Minda, J. Caicedo, A. Preciado, D. Castillo, J. Arevalo, J. Porozo, Y. Medina

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4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    49 mins ago

    My squad by Country

    1 - Socceroo (the Beach)
    1 - Brazil
    1 - Columbia
    1 - Swiss
    2 - USA
    2 - England
    2 - Spain
    2 - France
    3 - Argentina

    Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Why no qualification booster points for Mbappe and Dembele?
    Thanks!

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I got them

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  3. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Mexico v Ecuadör delayed due to thunderstrom.

    Open Controls

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