Spain v Austria team news: Olmo + Porro in

The 11th match of the Round of 32 sees Group H winners Spain take on Group J runners-up Austria.

Kick-off in Los Angeles is at 20:00 BST.

Bar one first-half blitz against Saudi Arabia, Spain are yet to really click as an attacking force at this summer’s World Cup. They are, however, still to concede a single goal.

According to the bookies, only Argentina had a better chance of winning their Round of 32 tie than La Roja.

TEAM NEWS

Luis de la Fuente makes two changes to his side from Spain’s last outing, which was a 1-0 win over Uruguay.

In fact, they’re exact reversals of the two alterations he made for that final group game.

Attacking midfielder Dani Olmo ($7.7m) replaces Mikel Merino ($6.2m), while it’s a straight swap at right-back as Pedro Porro ($5.5m) ousts Marcos Llorente ($5.5m).

Nico Williams ($7.8m) misses out through injury but his manager said in yesterday’s pre-match presser that he should be back for the Round of 16, should Spain prevail today.

As for opponents Austria, there are three changes to their side following the six-goal thriller with Algeria.

Kevin Danso ($4.3m), Paul Wanner ($5.6m) and Michael Gregoritsch ($6.0m) replace the benched Philipp Lienhart ($4.3m), Phillipp Mwene ($3.9m) and Marko Arnautovic ($6.0m).

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal.

Subs: E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Iglesias, Llorente, Merino, Munoz, Pubill, Gavi, Raya, Ruiz, Torres, Zubimendi.

Austria XI: A Schlager, Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer, Seiwald, X Schlager, Schmid, Wanner, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch.

Subs: Affengruber, Arnautovic, Chukwuemeka, Friedl, Grillitsch, Kalajdzic, Lienhart, Ljubicic, Mwene, Pentz, Prass, Schopf, Svoboda, Wiegele, Wimmer.